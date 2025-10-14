Due Diligence Firm Kalos LLP Continues to Grow with Top M&A Talent

Industry Veteran Kent Sweezey Takes on Director Role at Kalos LLP

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Kalos LLP, a Calgary-based financial due diligence and valuation firm, has developed a reputation as one of Canada's fastest-growing firms. The company is proud to welcome Kent Sweezey, CPA, CA, CBV, as its newest Director after 15+ years of experience.

Kent brings deep expertise in valuations, financial modelling, and transactions advisory across the energy, infrastructure, retail, and technology sectors.

Industry Veteran Kent Sweezey Takes on Director Role at Kalos LLP (CNW Group/Kalos LLP - Transactions Diligence Advisory)

Prior to joining Kalos, Kent led valuation engagements for private equity and venture capital funds as well as public and private companies at EY-Parthenon. He also spent ten years at a major Canadian energy company, where he directed financial forecasting, budgeting, and long-range planning. He brings extensive experience in designing adaptable FP&A systems that offer clients the opportunity for data-driven decision making in real time.

"I admire Kalos' commitment to bringing both technical depth and practical insight to clients," said Sweezey. "It's exciting to reconnect with past colleagues on a team that's redefining how due diligence and valuation directly supports confident deal-making and long-term value creation."

"Kent is an excellent fit for Kalos," said Kalos co-founder Mackenzie Regent, "In particular, his multi-functional background of being a senior leader both within transactions advisory and industry, empowers him to be a trusted advisor to clients. We look forward to Kent continuing to elevate Kalos' reputation in market."

Sweezey holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Dalhousie University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) as well as a Chartered Business Valuator (CBV).

About Kalos LLP: Kalos LLP is a Chartered Professional Accounting and Chartered Business Valuation firm specializing in financial due diligence and valuation. Kalos was named the top Transactions Advisory Firm in Canada in 2024 and the best Financial Due Diligence Firm in North America in 2025.

SOURCE Kalos LLP - Transactions Diligence Advisory

For more information or to arrange an interview, contact: Create That Copy & Marketing, [email protected], 587-228-5300