Kalkine Launches its Canada Gold Report

TORONTO, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Kalkine Canada Advisory Services Inc. is pleased to launch its 'Canadian Gold Report', with an objective to provide research-driven analytical insights into the gold market to help investors' take advantage of the rising gold prices.

Investors have embraced gold as a safe haven asset to build portfolio hedging strategies in difficult times. The recent Coronavirus outbreak has triggered an increase in investment demand for gold, thus, resulting in gold outperforming all major asset classes. However, there are multiple factors that constantly influence gold prices and it is important for an investor to keep monitoring such developments.

With a consistently rising demand for the "safe haven" asset, it is paramount for investors to understand all available options along with risks associated with investing in gold.

The Gold prices have touched an all time high, and is currently trading above $ 1950/oz. Hence it is necessary to understand what the future holds for the commodity with a historic knowledge of its performance.

Key features coved in the Canadian Gold Report:

Demand and Supply: Highlights on how demand for gold has changed in recent times, compared to its history, and how demand and supply scenario is likely to change in the near future. Trends and Outlook: Factors and key drivers influencing the recent changes in gold prices. Opinion on where the gold prices are headed in short as well as in long term. Investment Rationale for Gold: Factors influencing the demand for investment in gold basis the right time and price Gold Stock with favorable risk-reward investment profile

With the knowledge of our subject matter experts, we provide our subscribers with extensive market insights and appropriate investment opportunities to help them create sustainable wealth in a long run.

Coming to Kalkine's Canadian Gold Report, an overall assessment is based on detailed analysis of available information along with a proper strategy in place for the investment options being covered.

Keeping opportunities versus risks in mind, Kalkine's Canadian Gold Report provides investment related inputs based on strategic & analytical thinking, extensive research, and learning through market trends, while keeping a proportionate tab on risks.

