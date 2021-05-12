Kaiser Day Cannaceuticals Brings Pharmaceutical-Grade, Terpene Rich, Cannabis Medicine to Canada this Summer 2021. Tweet this

The Summer 2021 product launch will feature five effect-specific vaporizable medical cannabis products. Each Kaiser Day formulation contains full-spectrum cannabinoids including THC, CBD, CBG, CBDV, CBC, and CBN and effect-specific terpene blends in five pharmaceutical-grade, effect-specific formulations: Relief, Bliss, Relax, Sleep and the newest, high-THC blend, Ascend.

Kaiser Day's proprietary formulations are created using the latest, cutting-edge clinical research on full-spectrum cannabinoids, terpenes, and their synergistic effects on the human body's endocannabinoid system.

Research studies have shown vaporization to be the most precise dosing method for medical cannabis patients. Vaporizing cannabinoids is exceptionally efficient and increases the bioavailability of the medication up to 95% while eliminating the toxic fumes and chemicals generated by smoking cannabis. The effects of vaping medical cannabis are nearly instantaneous, allowing you to titrate doses according to your individual needs more quickly.

Kaiser Day's Whole Life® Medical Cannabis Set helps patients take ownership of their well-being and health.

For those interested in learning more about Kaiser Day and the upcoming product launch, please go to www.kaiserday.com.

About Kaiser Day Cannaceuticals

Kaiser Day Cannaceuticals is an international cannabis pharmaceutical company and the developer of several clinically proven, pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products. The company aspires to be one of the world's most trusted cannabis pharmaceutical companies. It has aggressive plans to bring its scientifically formulated, clinically proven vaporizable medical cannabis products to countries whose federal laws permit the use and prescription of cannabis extracts for medical or therapeutic purposes.

SOURCE Kaiser Day Cannaceuticals

For further information: Media Relations, Kaiser Day Cannaceuticals, [email protected], https://www.kaiserday.com

