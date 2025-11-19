Kahua Earns Back-to-Back Recognition on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ List

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Kahua, a leading platform for asset centric project management®, is proud to announce the company's placement on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, for the third time. Kahua ranked #375 on the list.

Kahua lands on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ List for the third time

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

Kahua's growth has been driven by an expanding customer base and relentless innovation, thanks to the company's low-code/no-code capabilities, a robust and growing partner network, top security controls like FedRAMP authorization and a leading-edge asset centric project management platform approach. Additionally, in response to economic pressure to improve efficiency, Kahua has emerged as a leader in helping customers automate processes, reduce costs, and get results faster.

"One of the biggest growth drivers for Kahua has been the trust of our customers and our reputation in the market to easily configure our platform to our clients' unique needs," said Scott Unger, CEO of Kahua. "People know that our product roadmap is set on their specific challenges today, and we'll be here as a trusted partner throughout the entire lifecycle of their capital program. Our inclusion on the Fast 500 list is a testament to that."

To be eligible for Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater.

About Kahua

Kahua is a leading provider of asset centric construction project management and analytics software for the government, healthcare, education, commercial and energy sectors. Our platform--trusted by 16 federal agencies to securely manage their capital programs--helps owners and contractors improve efficiency, reduce –costs and manage risk across the entire project lifecycle. Our unique asset-centric approach streamlines the asset handover process. With purpose-built solutions for vertical markets and a low-code environment, users can be up and running quickly, with the flexibility to conform to their specific requirements over time. To learn more, visit us here.

