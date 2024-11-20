Kahlúa Introduces Deliciously Decadent Kahlúa Chocolate Sips to Delight Canadians' Taste Buds This Holiday Season

Kahlúa Chocolate Sips is available to Canadians in a Smooth Chocolate flavour ahead of the holidays, a time when roughly 50% of households start stocking up on chocolate2. The flavour blends Kahlúa Rum & Coffee Liqueur with real cocoa to deliver a rich and velvety mouthfeel of chocolate flavour and is ideal for those looking to level up their festive season. It is the perfect at-home treat and can be enjoyed chilled neat or on the rocks.

"We're thrilled to deliver a brand-new offering from Kahlúa that provides a new way for Canadians to engage with the brand via a simple serve," says Maggie Kong, Brand Manager, Kahlúa at Corby Spirit and Wine . "Kahlúa Chocolate Sips gives chocolate lovers an indulgent way to relax and unwind, while also leaving them feeling satisfied and recharged."





Whether you're seeking a more playful departure from your regular drink or simply looking to stir up a little drama, Kahlúa Chocolate Sips is a great choice for holiday hosting and gifting. Kahlúa Chocolate Sips Smooth Chocolate has an ABV of 16% and is now available across Canada.

To learn more about Kahlúa, or where to buy near you, head to Kahlua.com . Make sure to follow @Kahlúa for recipe ideas and more.

ABOUT KAHLÚA

Originating from Mexico in 1936 and made with 100 percent Arabica coffee beans, Kahlúa remains the world's leading coffee liqueur. Its global popularity was inspired by the famous Kahlúa Ladies, the game-changing women-only management team that began to spread the word of this rich-tasting drink to the US and beyond in the 1960s. Every bean of coffee used to make Kahlúa is grown in shade plantations of four remote farming communities in the Mexican coastal region of Veracruz and handpicked. It's a relationship the brand has nurtured and continues to do so. We work closely with farmers to help them adopt more sustainable farming methods and improve their living conditions. Today, the 300 tons of premium-grade green coffee used every year for Kahlúa is sourced following our partner Fondo Para la Paz's three-pronged approach to sustainable development.

ABOUT CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink (RTD). Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® liqueur, Chic Choc® Spiced rum, The Foreign Affair® wines, and Ace Beverage Group's Cottage Springs®, Cabana Coast®, Liberty Village®, and Good Vines®. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as Absolut® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Skrewball® whiskey, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Código 1530® and Olmeca Altos® tequilas, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne; and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , or Twitter .

For further information, please contact: Jennifer Nagy, [email protected]