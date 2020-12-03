Kadestone Capital Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Taisheng International Investment Services Inc.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Kadestone Capital Corp. (TSXV: KDSX) (the "Company" or "Kadestone") wishes to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "Letter of Intent") with Taisheng International Investment Services Inc. ("Taisheng") regarding the further development of the Qinghuangdao Economic and Technological Development Zone ("QETDZ") Industrial Park in Terrace, BC further strengthening the Company's building procurement business in Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Company will pursue the leasing or purchasing of approximately 200 acres of the QETDZ Terrace Industrial Park from Taisheng

This forms a key milestone towards establishing Kadestone as a market leading vertically integrated property company with a robust global network of partners, suppliers and investors

Upon successful completion of the transaction, this project in Terrace will be used as a key staging, storage, and assembly site to expand the Company's building materials procurement business

will be used as a key staging, storage, and assembly site to expand the Company's building materials procurement business Terrace's proximity to the port of Prince Rupert , a highly cost-effective international shipping port, represents a good opportunity to fully utilize Kadestone's global relationships

proximity to the port of , a highly cost-effective international shipping port, represents a good opportunity to fully utilize Kadestone's global relationships The relationship with Taisheng will ideally expand to leverage the Company's expertise and services to assist in the development of further opportunities at the QETDZ Industrial Park

Both parties will promptly begin legal negotiations with the goal of reaching one or more definitive agreements on or prior to June 1, 2021

"We are excited to enter into this LOI with Taisheng to further pursue this opportunity," said Brent Billey, Kadestone Capital Corp's Chief Executive Officer. "This land in Terrace would enable us to expand our building materials supply division. It would also give us the ability to enhance delivery scheduling consistency as well as final assembly and quality control measures," concluded Brent.

The Qinhuangdao Economic and Technological Development Zone (QETDZ) Industrial Park project is a 1,200-acre industrial land development site in Terrace BC, owned by Taisheng. The long-term goal is to develop a manufacturing-oriented industrial park, which will be the first of its kind in Western Canada.

Under the terms of the Letter of Intent, completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions including, but not limited to, negotiation of the transaction, the completion of due diligence on the QEDTZ property, negotiation and execution of the definitive agreement and satisfaction of the closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Kadestone was established to pursue the investment in, development, acquisition, and management of residential and commercial income producing properties within major urban centres and high-growth, emerging markets in Canada. The Company operates five complimentary business lines spanning building materials procurement and supply, property development and construction, construction finance, asset ownership, and property management. These synergistic business lines have solidified Kadestone's vision to become a market leading vertically integrated property company. Additional information can be found at www.kadestone.com.

