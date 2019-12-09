KADDRA is democratising mobile commerce and has already signed SMEs on its white label SaaS platform.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ -- SAIS Limited ("SAIS" or the "Company") (TSXv: SAIS) is pleased to announce that its technology company, KADDRA, has launched Envy's Motors mobile marketplace on both the App Store and Google Play Store and has secured other mobile commerce launches for businesses coming from the fine wines, spirits and high end Jewelry industries.

"Our strategy to develop sales in the SME space in Asia and North America is getting strong traction with our pipeline growing on a weekly basis. We are approached by businesses from all kind of industries, art galleries, members clubs, grocery distributors, department stores, fashion, cosmetics and more," said Arnaud Elnecave, COO of KADDRA.

Since the start of the commercialisation of KADDRA's white label mobile commerce platform, the Company has been signing SME clients in Asia where mobile App commerce has become the strongest trend for consumers to shop online.

"We are all about shifting expectations and we pledge to be efficient, trustworthy and responsive to our customers' every need. Having an App that embodies this and at the same time digitalizes our business is an incredible step for us to take and it was such a smooth process with KADDRA's team. This is really exciting for us and our customers," said Jordan Chua, CEO of Envy Motors.

The Company is also deploying its sales strategy in Los Angeles where over 200,000 SMEs are located and mobile commerce has already a strong adhesion with consumers. Statistics show that App commerce is taking over the more traditional space of eCommerce. With their extensive functionalities, native app marketplaces provide a much richer and personalized experience to the users.

"I have decided to only use KADDRA platform to manage my entire B2C and part of my B2B sales and marketing. The platform combines everything that I need to ensure high customer satisfaction and de facto increase my sales. I was concerned such move would be very expensive and time consuming but KADDRA made it extremely easy, affordable and fast," said Gregory Jeanlin, founder of TWO (The Wine Odyssey).

These new clients coming on board with KADDRA is the start of a strong strategy execution to provide an affordable solution for any type of business to go through their digital transformation and jump straight into mobile commerce. With a standard on boarding time within 5 weeks for a full suite of digital services and a branded native App commerce, KADDRA is democratising mobile App commerce.

About SAIS Limited

Singapore-based SAIS Limited (TSXv: SAIS) is a global provider of advanced technology solutions, business intelligence and supporting services. We connect businesses with their customers through end-to-end intelligent solutions. A leader in the development of mobile commerce platforms, we are focused to create technology aimed at providing unique digital experiences to foster ground-breaking client-customer relationships.

To learn more about our group, visit our website: sais-group.com

# # #

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE SAIS Limited