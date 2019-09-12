K9 Group and Projexia are joining forces

K9 Group, whose main entity PASàPAS is a French leader in SAP services, and Projexia, a leading reseller and integrator of SAP solutions in Canada, are joining forces.

MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Already present in the UK and Spain, K9 Group and its main entity PASàPAS, continue their international development with the integration of Projexia based in Montreal.

K9 Group, through its entities, aims to unlock the potential of its customers through the transformation of their Information System.

Like PASàPAS, Projexia focuses on the resale, implementation and maintenance of SAP solutions. In 2019, Projexia is the leading reseller of SAP Cloud Solutions in Canada.

This union is in line with the Group's desire to expand internationally with the following objectives: support its customers in their global expansion, offer their services 24/7 and conquer local markets.

An association guided by the benefits to our customers.

Projexia guides its customers in their digital transformation : the company has developed specific know-how around SAP's cloud offerings, in particular the SAP Business By Design solution, an ERP Cloud solution designed specifically for SMEs.

The alliance with PASàPAS allows Projexia to strengthen its ability to support customers with SAP S/4HANA thanks to recognized expertise in this area: PASàPAS has led 80% of SAP S/4HANA conversion projects in France in 2018 and was awarded by SAP the prestigious "SAP S/4HANA Move" PINNACLE Award.



For PASàPAS, this acquisition supports customers locally in North America, extends its hourly coverage of maintenance, Hosting and Managed services and also adds the SAP Business ByDesign solution to its catalog of offers.



"This union is great news for our clients as our portfolio of offerings expands on both sides of the Atlantic, so we are able to better meet the needs of our customers through this transaction." says Jeroen Bent, Chairman of the K9 Group.



Sylvia Bologna and Tarek Fattouh, founding partners respectively President and Chief Operating Officer of Projexia emphasize "We were immediately convinced by the opportunity of alliance with the K9 Group due to the complementary nature of the offers and the close proximity of the values of the two companies through 'Human First' commitments."



The operational collaboration between the K9 Group and Projexia will be handled by Philippe d'Amato, who joins the Projexia team as a shareholder and General Manager, convinced that "the know-how developed by Projexia combined with the expertise of PASàPAS allows us to respond effectively to changes in the SAP ERP market, especially in the Cloud."

About K9 Group

K9 Group is a community of companies linked by a common purpose: to enable companies to unlock their development potential through the transformation of their Information System and by common values, those carried by the charter "Human First'' which aims to put people at the center of the Group's concerns. The Group brings together PASàPAS, Dunette, KPF SI and now Projexia.



About PASàPAS

With 370 employees, 300 clients and 10% growth, PASàPAS is the French leader in SAP support. PASàPAS provides complete coverage of SAP issues through 3 offers: SAP Cloud Hosting and Managed services, Projects, Maintenance & SAP Support. PASàPAS is committed to delivering a premium level of service through the expertise of its consultants and the level of partnership established with its customers, based on the long term and proximity.

About Projexia

Specialist in SAP solutions, Projexia is a partner of choice for Canadian companies when it comes to developing an integrated management solution. Projexia guides and supports its clients at all stages of their projects to help them get the full value of their investment and support their growth. As the largest reseller of SAP Cloud solutions in Canada, Projexia sells and implements including SAP Business ByDesign, SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP S/4HANA, SAP Cloud Platform, SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Sales Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors, SAP BI solutions and many others.

