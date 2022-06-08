K1 Speed is Coming to Mississauga on June 18th

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The wait is over; Mississauga racing fans will be able to enjoy a boost of adrenaline at K1 Speed Canada's brand new 45,000 sq ft facility. Canada's favourite indoor electric karting track is celebrating its Grand Opening on June 18th.

The brand-new facility is gearing up to host a series of exciting events, starting with a VIP Event on June 17th, and a full day of fun activities on June 18th, which includes a tattoo contest where one lucky K1 Speed fan will win FREE RACING FOR LIFE*. K1 Speed Canada will reveal a special tattoo designed by local award-winning shop Modern Ink Tattoos. The first person to get the tattoo at the event will win FREE RACING FOR LIFE*.

K1 Speed Mississauga, located at 1330 Eglinton Ave E, Mississauga, will feature 100% electric, Italian go-karts that provide fast and safe acceleration, no toxic fumes and no noise! Simply put, they are the most sophisticated electric karts in the world. In addition to being extremely competitive, these karts are fully computerized and provide a safe and fun experience. This brand-new, state-of-the-art facility will be equipped with 33 adult karts and 20 junior karts.

The track will provide a series of demanding twists, turns, hairpins and straights, all of which are protected by the Protex system, the safest barriers in the world!

As Racing is the core of K1 Speed Canada's philosophy, the Mississauga location will be equipped with a new software program that tracks the team or solo driver's lap time and position. The timing system allows for a clear comparison of timing and skill, such as what can be found in the best series in the world.

In addition to the thrilling racetrack, which will light up with state-of-the-art LED lighting that lines our track barriers and is capable of displaying several different bright, neon colors, the complex features a stylish lounge area with delicious food and beverages for the convenience of racers and their guests. Off-track customers will be able to enjoy arcade games in the lobby area. Gift cards, K1 Speed racing apparel, and racing memorabilia will be available to purchase in the lobby. The facility also has two party rooms that can be turned into one to accommodate larger events.

"I'm excited with the expansion of our company to Mississauga, as this will help us bring our unique racing concept to more people in the GTA and allow K1 Speed to have presence in such an important market" says K1 Speed Canada Managing Partner Daniel Zychlinski. "Our new location will feature state of the art equipment and an upscale venue that will provide the Ultimate Racing Experience for all our customers".

K1 Speed is an indoor karting facility that provides clean, wholesome entertainment for its customers. The upscale recreation center may be used in many ways to benefit the surrounding corporate and industrial business community. Racing enthusiasts and the general public can walk in and enjoy the thrill of motorsports or schedule special events such as birthday parties, bachelor or bachelorette parties, corporate events and more! The facility can accommodate private events with up to 140 guests. K1 Speed offers adult and junior race leagues, driving academies and special events like Drift Nights, Glo-Karting Nights, Shifter Nights and other unique racing challenges.

Visit K1 Speed's website for the latest news on the brand-new Mississauga location: https://www.k1speed.ca/mississauga-location.html

SOURCE K1 Speed Canada

For further information: For Interviews and/or an invitation to the VIP media night, please contact Stephanie Pereria, [email protected] (Full Scoop Marketing Inc. is the AOR for K1 Speed Canada).