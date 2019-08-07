K-Bro Reports 2019 Q2 Results with Growth in Revenue and Record EBITDA

(TSX: KBL)

EDMONTON, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - K-Bro Linen Inc. ("K-Bro" or the "Corporation") today announces its 2019 Q2 financial and operating results.

2019 Q2 Financial and Operating Highlights

Revenue in the second quarter of 2019 increased by $3.2 million to $63.9 million compared to $60.7 million in the same comparative period of 2018.

to compared to in the same comparative period of 2018. EBITDA in the second quarter of 2019 increased by $4.2 million to $12.7 million compared to $8.5 million in the same comparative period of 2018, and margin increased by 6.0% to 19.9%.

to compared to in the same comparative period of 2018, and margin increased by 6.0% to 19.9%. EBITDA without the adoption of IFRS 16 increased in the second quarter to record levels whereby the Corporation saw an increase to $10 .5 million from $8 .5 million in the second quarter of last year.

.5 million from .5 million in the second quarter of last year. EBITDA margin for the second quarter increased to 19.9% from 13.9% for the same period in 2018.

EBITDA margin without the adoption of IFRS 16 increased in the first quarter to 16.4% from 13.9% in the second quarter of last year.

Net earnings in the second quarter of 2019 increased by $0.9 million to $3.5 million compared to $2.6 million in the same comparative period of 2018, and as a percentage of revenue increased by 1.3% to 5.6%.

to compared to in the same comparative period of 2018, and as a percentage of revenue increased by 1.3% to 5.6%. K-Bro declared dividends of $0 .300 per common share and distributable cash was $0 .774 per common share on a fully diluted basis.

"The second quarter of 2019 continued with strong operating results," said Linda McCurdy, President and Chief Executive Officer at K-Bro. "whereby in both Canada and the UK we saw growth in revenue and EBITDA. We have made significant progress in our Canadian operations during the quarter seeing net growth in EBITDA before the adoption of IFRS 16 of 33.6% compared to Q2 2018."

Ms. McCurdy continued, "We continue to be highly focused on achieving greater efficiencies in our Canadian network of facilities, and with our major capital projects behind us, continue to make progress towards improving our margins."

Highlights and Significant Events for Fiscal 2019

Vancouver Facility Development

K‑Bro has now completed the development of a new state‑of‑the‑art facility located in Burnaby and has incurred all the capital cost related to this facility. The new facility has enabled K‑Bro to expand current capacity, to accommodate the additional awarded volume, and to provide the opportunity to consolidate the healthcare volume from its existing two Vancouver‑area facilities.

In addition to investing in the new facility, K‑Bro has upgraded and replaced equipment at one of its existing Vancouver‑area facilities, which is being used to process the consolidated hospitality volume. During the third quarter of 2018, K‑Bro completed the decommissioning of the third Vancouver‑area facility, with related assets and volume transitioned to the existing upgraded Vancouver K‑Bro facility. K‑Bro believes it will achieve significant operating efficiencies at both the new Vancouver plant and the upgraded Vancouver plant.

Revolving Credit Facility

During the first quarter of 2019, K-Bro completed an amendment to its existing revolving credit facility, which extended the agreement to July 31, 2022 and made changes to the definitions within the agreement to clarify that all financial covenants would be tested on a pre-IFRS 16 basis.

Acquisition

On July 19, 2019, the Corporation signed a share purchase agreement to acquire all the assets of a private laundry and linen services company incorporated in Scotland and operating in Aberdeen. The acquisition is expected to close in September 2019 for a total consideration of £775 Sterling plus a working capital adjustment.

Financial Impact of the adoption of new accounting standards

As discussed in Note 3 – Adoption of new accounting standards, of the unaudited interim condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of K-Bro Linen Inc., the Corporation has adopted IFRS 16 retrospectively from January 1, 2019, but has not restated comparatives for the 2018 reporting period, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard.

The tables below provide a reconciliation of actual Q2 2019 financial results compared with what would have occurred had we not adopted the new accounting policy.

EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16















Segment

EBITDA Adjustments

on adoption

of IFRS 16 EBITDA

without

adoption of

IFRS 16

For the three months ended June 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 Canadian Division $ 9,299 $ (1,415) $ 7,884 $ 5,900 UK Division 3,440 (836) 2,604 2,552

$ 12,739 $ (2,251) $ 10,488 $ 8,452











Segment

EBITDA Adjustments

on adoption

of IFRS 16 EBITDA

without

adoption of

IFRS 16

For the six months ended June 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 Canadian Division $ 16,683 $ (2,839) $ 13,844 $ 11,418 UK Division 5,171 (1,724) 3,447 3,234

$ 21,854 $ (4,563) $ 17,291 $ 14,652











Net earnings without adoption of IFRS 16















Segment

Net

earnings

(loss) Adjustments

on adoption

of IFRS 16 Net

earnings

(loss)

without

adoption of

IFRS 16

For the three months ended June 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 Canadian Division $ 2,403 $ 53 $ 2,456 $ 1,421 UK Division 1,144 37 1,181 1,163

$ 3,547 $ 90 $ 3,637 $ 2,584











Segment

Net

earnings

(loss) Adjustments

on adoption

of IFRS 16 Net

earnings

(loss)

without

adoption of

IFRS 16

For the six months ended June 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 Canadian Division $ 3,134 $ 109 $ 3,243 $ 2,469 UK Division 908 44 952 762

$ 4,042 $ 153 $ 4,195 $ 3,231



For the three months ended June 30,

(thousands, except per share amounts

and percentages) Canadian

Division

2019 UK

Division

2019 2019 (3) Canadian

Division

2018 UK

Division

2018 2018 $ Change % Change

















Revenue $ 46,599 $ 17,294 $ 63,893 $ 44,658 $ 16,080 $ 60,738 3,155 5.2% Expenses included in EBITDA 37,300 13,854 51,154 38,758 13,528 52,286 (1,132) -2.2% EBITDA 9,299 3,440 12,739 5,900 2,552 8,452 4,287 50.7% EBITDA as a % of revenue 20.0% 19.9% 19.9% 13.2% 15.9% 13.9%

100.0%



































EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 7,884 2,604 10,488 5,900 2,552 8,452 2,036 24.1% EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 as % of revenue 16.9% 15.1% 16.4% 13.2% 15.9% 13.9% - 100.0% Net earnings 2,403 1,144 3,547 1,421 1,163 2,584 963 37.3%

















Basic earnings per share $ 0.229 $ 0.109 $ 0.338 $ 0.136 $ 0.111 $ 0.247 $ 0.090 100.0% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.228 $ 0.108 $ 0.336 $ 0.135 $ 0.111 $ 0.246 $ 0.090 100.0% Dividends declared per diluted share



$ 0.30



$ 0.30 $ - 100.0%



































Net earnings without adoption of IFRS 16 2,456 1,181 3,637 1,421 1,163 2,584 1,053 40.8% Basic earnings (loss) per share without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 0.234 $ 0.112 $ 0.346 $ 0.136 $ 0.111 $ 0.247 $ 0.100 100.0% Diluted earnings (loss) per share without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 0.233 $ 0.112 $ 0.344 $ 0.135 $ 0.111 $ 0.246 $ 0.090 100.0%











-



Total assets



361,018



317,051 43,967 13.9% Long-term debt, end of period



75,952



70,505 5,447 7.7%











-



Cash provided by (used in) operating activities



2,875



(4,629) 7,504 162.1% Net change in non-cash working capital items



(8,615)



(12,167) 3,552 29.2% Share-based compensation expense (4)



439



625 (186) -29.8% Maintenance capital expenditures



1,143



430 713 165.8% Principal elements of lease payments (4)



1,736



- 1,736 100.0% Distributable cash flow



8,172



6,483 1,689 26.1% Dividends declared



3,177



3,163 14 0.4% Payout ratio



38.9%



48.8% -9.9% 100.0%









For the six months ended June 30, (thousands, except per share amounts

and percentages) Canadian

Division

2019 UK

Division

2019 2019 (3) Canadian

Division

2018 UK

Division

2018 2018 $ Change % Change

















Revenue $ 91,132 $ 30,544 $ 121,676 $ 87,950 $ 28,172 $ 116,122 5,554 4.8% Expenses included in EBITDA 74,449 25,373 99,822 76,532 24,938 101,470 (1,648) -1.6% EBITDA 16,683 5,171 21,854 11,418 3,234 14,652 7,202 49.2% EBITDA as a % of revenue 18.3% 16.9% 18.0% 13.0% 11.5% 12.6% - 100.0%



































EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 13,844 3,447 17,291 11,418 3,234 14,652 2,639 18.0% EBITDA without adoption of IFRS 16 as % of revenue 15.2% 11.3% 14.2% 13.0% 11.5% 12.6% - 100.0% Net earnings 3,134 908 4,042 2,469 762 3,231 811 25.1%

















Basic earnings per share $ 0.298 $ 0.086 $ 0.385 $ 0.236 $ 0.073 $ 0.309 $ 0.070 100.0% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.297 $ 0.086 $ 0.383 $ 0.235 $ 0.072 $ 0.308 $ 0.070 100.0% Dividends declared per diluted share



$ 0.60



$ 0.60 $ - 0.0%



































Net earnings without adoption of IFRS 16 3,243 952 4,195 2,469 762 3,231 964 29.8% Basic earnings (loss) per share without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 0.309 $ 0.091 $ 0.399 $ 0.236 $ 0.073 $ 0.309 $ 0.090 100.0% Diluted earnings (loss) per share without adoption of IFRS 16 $ 0.307 $ 0.090 $ 0.397 $ 0.235 $ 0.072 $ 0.308 $ 0.090 100.0%











-



Total assets



361,018



317,051 43,967 13.9% Long-term debt, end of period



75,952



70,505 5,447 7.7%











-



Cash provided by (used in) operating activities



12,545



(4) 12,549 313725.0% Net change in non-cash working capital items



(7,131)



(13,638) 6,507 47.7% Share-based compensation expense (4)



979



1,034 (55) -5.3% Maintenance capital expenditures



1,517



918 599 65.3% Principal elements of lease payments (4)



3,384



- 3,384 100.0% Distributable cash flow



13,796



11,682 2,114 18.1% Dividends declared



6,345



6,316 29 0.5% Payout ratio



46.0%



54.1% -8.1% -8.1%





(1) Refer to the Terminology section for further details (2) Prior to the acquisition of Fishers on November 27, 2017, K-Bro was reporting and operating as a single Canadian division. (3) Effective January 1, 2019, the Corporation has adopted IFRS 16 Leases ("IFRS 16") using the modified retrospective method but has not restated comparatives for the prior periods, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions of the standards. To enable the comparability of previous periods, the Corporation has provided the 2019 figures for both EBITDA and net earnings without adoption of IFRS 16 as separate line items. Refer to the Accounting Changes section of this MD&A for more information. (4) Effective January 1, 2019, distributable cash flow includes the addition of principal elements of lease payments. This accounts for the change in accounting policies and the adoption of IFRS 16, where now the principal elements of lease payments flow through financing outflows opposed to operating cash flows.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.10 per common share for the period from August 1 to August 31, to be paid on September 13, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2019. The Corporation's policy is for shareholders of record on the last business day of a calendar month to receive dividends during the fifteen days following the end of such month. K-Bro designates this dividend as an eligible dividend pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and similar provincial and territorial legislation.

Outlook

K‑Bro's focus is on profitable growth in the years to come as we execute our strategy of expanding geographically and adding new services for our customers. K‑Bro is committed to building value for our shareholders, our customers and our employees.

K‑Bro also has several proposals pending and has entered into discussions with potential new customers. In addition, K‑Bro continues to seek potential acquisition candidates. Neither the timing nor the degree of likelihood of success of any of these proposals or acquisitions can be stated with any degree of accuracy.

CORPORATE PROFILE

K-Bro is the largest owner and operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Canada. K-Bro provides a comprehensive range of general linen and operating room linen processing, management and distribution services to healthcare institutions, hotels and other commercial accounts. K-Bro currently operates nine processing facilities under three distinctive brands, including K-Bro Linen Systems Inc., Buanderie HMR and Les Buanderies Dextraze, in eight Canadian cities: Québec City, Montréal, Toronto, Regina, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Victoria.

Fishers was established in 1900 and is an operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Scotland, providing linen rental, workwear hire and cleanroom garment services to the hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors. Fishers' client base includes major hotel chains and prestigious venues across Scotland and the North East of England. The company operates six sites, in Scotland and the North East of England with facilities in Cupar, Perth, Newcastle, Livingston, and Coatbridge.

Additional information regarding the Corporation including required securities filings are available on our website at www.k-brolinen.com and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com; the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR").

TERMINOLOGY

Throughout this news release, and other documents referred to, and in order to provide a better understanding of the financial results, K-Bro uses the terms "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted net earnings", "Adjusted net earnings per share", "debt to total capital", "distributable cash" and "payout ratio". These terms do not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as set out in the CICA Handbook. Therefore, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net earnings, Adjusted net earnings per share, distributable cash and payout ratio may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Specifically, the terms "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted net earnings", "Adjusted net earnings per share", "distributable cash", and "payout ratio" have been defined as:

EBITDA is defined as earnings before finance expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA is not a recognized measure for financial statement presentation under IFRS. EBITDA is not intended to represent cash flow from operations, as defined by IFRS, and it should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings, cash flow from operations, or any other measure of performance prescribed by IFRS. The Corporation's EBITDA may also not be comparable to EBITDA used by other corporations, which may be calculated differently. The Corporation considers EBITDA to be a meaningful measure to assess its operating performance in addition to standardized IFRS measures. It is included because the Corporation believes it can be useful in measuring its ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures, and expand its business.





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net earnings $ 3,547

$ 2,584

$ 4,042

$ 3,231 Add:















Income tax expense 647

881

838

1,275

Finance expense 1,566

716

3,079

1,592

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 6,203

3,565

12,338

7,016

Amortization of intangible assets 776

706

1,557

1,538 EBITDA $ 12,739

$ 8,452

$ 21,854

$ 14,652

Adjusted EBITDA is a measure which has been reported in order to assist in the comparison of historical EBITDA to current results. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (defined above) with the exclusion of certain material items that are unusual in nature, infrequently occurring or not considered part of our core operations.

Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are measures which have been reported in order to assist in the comparison of historical net earnings to current results. Adjusted net earnings is defined as net earnings with the exclusion of certain material items that are unusual in nature, infrequently occurring or not considered part of our core operations. The calculation of adjusted net earnings normalizes the impact of the transaction costs related to the acquisition of Fishers, and the related impact on net earnings and net earnings per share. The normalization of this net expense in the calculation of adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share is considered by management to be a more accurate representation of the net earnings from core operations.

Distributable cash flow is a measure used by management to evaluate its performance. While the closest IFRS measure is cash provided by operating activities, distributable cash flow is considered relevant because it provides an indication of how much cash generated by operations is available after capital expenditures. It shall be noted that although we consider this measure to be distributable cash flow, financial and non-financial covenants in our credit facilities and dealer agreements may restrict cash from being available for dividends, re-investment in the Corporation, potential acquisitions, or other purposes. Investors should be cautioned that distributable cash flow may not actually be available for growth or distribution from the Corporation. Management refers to "Distributable cash flow" as to cash provided by (used in) operating activities with the addition of net changes in non-cash working capital items, less share-based compensation, maintenance capital expenditures and principal elements of lease payments.





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (thousands)

2019(1) 2018

2019(1) 2018













Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 2,875 $ (4,629)

$ 12,545 $ (4) Deduct (add):











Net changes in non-cash working capital items

(8,615) (12,167)

(7,131) (13,638) Share-based compensation expense

439 625

979 1,034 Maintenance capital expenditures

1,143 430

1,517 918 Principal elements of lease payments

1,736 -

3,384 - Distributable cash flow

$ 8,172 $ 6,483

$ 13,796 $ 11,682

(1) Effective January 1, 2019, the Corporation has adopted IFRS 16 Leases ("IFRS 16") using the modified retrospective method but has not restated comparatives for the prior periods, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions of the standards. Refer to the Accounting Changes section of this MD&A for more information. (2) Effective January 1, 2019, distributable cash flow includes the addition of principal elements of lease payments. This accounts for the change in accounting policies and the adoption of IFRS 16, where now the principal elements of lease payments flow through financing outflows opposed to operating cash flows.

Payout ratio is defined by management as the actual cash dividend divided by distributable cash. This is a key measure used by investors to value K-Bro, assess its performance and provide an indication of the sustainability of dividends. The payout ratio depends on the distributable cash and the Corporation's dividend policy.

























Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

(thousands)

2019 2018

2019 2018





















Cash dividends

3,177 3,163

6,345 6,316



Distributable cash flow

8,172 6,483

13,796 11,682

Payout ratio

38.9% 48.8%

46.0% 54.1%



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information that represents internal expectations, estimates or beliefs concerning, among other things, future activities or future operating results and various components thereof. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events are intended to identify forward-looking information. Statements regarding such forward-looking information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on management's estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause K-Bro's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: (i) risks associated with acquisitions, including the possibility of undisclosed material liabilities; (ii) K-Bro's competitive environment; (iii) utility costs, minimum wage legislation and labour costs; (iv) K-Bro's dependence on long-term contracts with the associated renewal risk; (v) increased capital expenditure requirements; (vi) reliance on key personnel; (vii) changing trends in government outsourcing; (viii) changes or proposed changes to minimum wage laws in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and the United Kingdom (the "UK"), which could have an adverse effect on expenses in respect of employees situated in those jurisdictions and while a portion of such expenses may be passed on to or be recoverable from customers, there can be no assurances that that will occur; (ix) the availability of future financing and * foreign exchange rates. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking information include: (i) volumes and pricing assumptions; (ii) expected impact of labour cost initiatives; (iii) frequency of one-time costs impacting quarterly and annual financial results; and (iv) the level of capital expenditures. Although the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Certain statements regarding forward-looking information included in this MD&A may be considered "financial outlook" for purposes of applicable securities laws, and such financial outlook may not be appropriate for purposes other than this MD&A. Forward looking information included in this MD&A includes the expected annual healthcare revenues to be generated from the Corporation's contracts with new customers, the anticipated capital costs for the Toronto and Vancouver facilities, calculation of costs, including one-time costs impacting the quarterly financial results, and statements with respect to future expectations on margins and volume growth.

All forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking information in this news release is presented only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

