K-BRO APPOINTS THE HONOURABLE RONA AMBROSE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - K-Bro Linen Inc. ("K-Bro" or the "Corporation") today announced that the Honourable Rona Ambrose has been appointed to the Board of Directors of K-Bro effective November 5, 2025.

Ms. Ambrose is the Deputy Chairwoman at TD Bank Group's Investment Bank, TD Securities, where she leads a team focused on spurring investment into the Canadian economy. Ms. Ambrose has served on several corporate and non-profit boards. She is the founder and Chair of the Council of Women CEO's, Chair of Plan International Canada and a passionate global champion for the rights of women and girls.

Prior to her retirement from politics in 2017, she was Leader of Canada's Official Opposition in the House of Commons and Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. She also served as a cabinet minister across nine government departments, including serving as Vice-Chair of the Treasury Board and Chair of the Cabinet Committee for Public Safety, Justice and Aboriginal Issues.

"On behalf of our Board, it is my pleasure to welcome Rona," said Michael Percy, Chair of the Board. "Rona brings a breadth of experience on a variety of corporate Boards as well as public policy and leadership experience, further strengthening K-Bro's Board of Directors. With roots in Alberta, Rona brings a wealth of knowledge and insights from both the national and international stage to support K-Bro's growth strategy."

"I am pleased to have the opportunity to join K-Bro's Board of Directors. The company is a leader in its industry and has a strong management team led by CEO Linda McCurdy. I am excited about K-Bro's growth opportunities in the years ahead," said Ms. Ambrose.

CORPORATE PROFILE

K-Bro is the largest owner and operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Canada and a national market leader for laundry and textile rental services in the UK. K­Bro and its wholly-owned subsidiaries operate across Canada and the UK, providing a range of linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels and other commercial accounts that include the processing, management and distribution of general linen and operating room linen.

The Corporation's operations in Canada include eleven processing facilities and two distribution centres in ten Canadian cities: Québec City, Montréal, Toronto, Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Victoria.

The Corporation's operations in the UK include five distinctive brands, Fishers Topco Ltd. ("Fishers") which was acquired by K-Bro on November 27, 2017, Shortridge Ltd. ("Shortridge"), which was acquired by K-Bro on April 30, 2024, and three brands acquired through the acquisition of Stellar Mayan Ltd. ("Stellar Mayan") on June 11, 2025, previously known as Star Mayan Limited. The three brands acquired were Synergy Health Managed Services Limited ("Synergy"), Aeroserve (MSP) Limited and Aeroserve Euro Limited, jointly referred to as Aeroserve Linen ("Aeroserve"), and Grosvenor Contracts (London) Limited ("Grosvenor Contracts", "GC").

Fishers was established in 1900 and is an operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Scotland, providing linen rental, workwear hire and cleanroom garment services to the hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors. Fishers' client base includes major hotel chains and prestigious venues across Scotland and the North of England. The company operates in five cities, in Scotland and the North of England with facilities in Cupar, Perth, Newcastle, Livingston and Coatbridge.

Shortridge is headquartered in North West England, with laundry processing sites in Lillyhall and Dumfries and a distribution centre in Darlington. Shortridge, established in 1845, specializes in providing high quality laundry services to local independent hospitality businesses, including hotels, B&Bs, self-catering units and restaurants.

Stellar Mayan, doing business as Synergy, Grosvenor Contracts and Aeroserve, is a leading commercial laundry business in England, serving the healthcare and hospitality markets. Typical services offered include processing, management and distribution of healthcare and hospitality linens, including sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns and other linen. Stellar Mayan has seven operating facilities strategically located across England: Bermondsey, Derby, Dunstable, Sheffield, Slough (2), and St. Helens, in addition to a distribution depot in Manchester.

Additional information regarding the Corporation including required securities filings is available on our website at www.k-brolinen.com and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedarplus.ca; the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+").

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements in this press release that do not relate to historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements represent K-Bro's intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in securities filings that can be obtained on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are presented for the purpose of interpreting the information contained herein and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and K-Bro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

