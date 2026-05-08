K-BRO ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

(TSX: KBL)

EDMONTON, AB, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - K-Bro Linen Inc. ("K-Bro" or the "Corporation") today announces that the TSX has accepted its notice of intention to proceed with a normal course issuer bid.

K-Bro's Board of Directors believes that a normal course issuer bid represents an appropriate and desirable use of its available liquidity to increase shareholder value and is in the best interests of K-Bro and its shareholders.

Pursuant to the notice, K-Bro may purchase up to 1,229,584 of its common shares ("Shares") through the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems, representing approximately 10% of the public float of 12,295,846 Shares as at April 30, 2026, during the twelve-month period commencing May 12, 2026 and ending May 11, 2027. As at April 30, 2026 there were 12,990,517 Shares issued and outstanding. Under the normal course issuer bid, other than purchases made under block purchase exemptions, K-Bro may purchase up to 5,341 Shares on the TSX during any trading day, which represents approximately 25% of 21,365 Shares, which represents the average daily trading volume on the TSX for the most recently completed six calendar months prior to the TSX's acceptance of the notice of the normal course issuer bid. Any Shares purchased under the normal course issuer bid will be cancelled.

Although K-Bro intends to purchase Shares under its normal course issuer bid, there can be no assurances that any such purchases will be completed. Any purchases made under the normal course issuer bid will be made by K-Bro subject to favourable market conditions at the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition and through the facilities of the TSX. K-Bro intends to enter into an automatic purchase plan to be effective May 12, 2026 during the term of the normal course issuer bid. The automatic purchase plan will allow for purchases by K-Bro of Shares during certain pre-determined blackout periods.

CORPORATE PROFILE

K-Bro is the largest owner and operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Canada and a national market leader for laundry and textile rental services in the U.K. K-Bro and its wholly-owned subsidiaries operate across Canada and the U.K., providing a range of linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels and other commercial accounts that include the processing, management and distribution of general linen and operating room linen.

The Corporation's operations in Canada include eleven processing facilities and one distribution centre in nine Canadian cities: Québec City, Montréal, Toronto, Regina, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Victoria.

The Corporation's operations in the U.K. include five distinctive brands, including Fishers Topco Ltd. ("Fishers"), which was acquired by K-Bro on November 27, 2017, Shortridge Ltd. ("Shortridge"), which was acquired by K-Bro on April 30, 2024, and three brands acquired through the acquisition of Stellar Mayan Ltd. ("Stellar Mayan"), previously known as Star Mayan Limited, on June 11, 2025. The three brands are (i) Synergy Health Managed Services Limited ("Synergy"), (ii) Aeroserve (MSP) Limited and Aeroserve Euro Limited, jointly referred to as Aeroserve Linen ("Aeroserve"), and (iii) Grosvenor Contracts (London) Limited ("Grosvenor Contracts").

Fishers was established in 1900 and is an operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Scotland, providing linen rental, workwear hire and cleanroom garment services to the hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors. Fishers' client base includes major hotel chains and prestigious venues across Scotland and the North of England. The company operates in five cities in Scotland and the North of England, with facilities in Cupar, Perth, Newcastle, Livingston and Coatbridge.

Shortridge was established in 1845 and is headquartered in North West England, with laundry processing sites in Lillyhall and Dumfries and a distribution centre in Darlington. Shortridge specializes in providing high quality laundry services to local independent hospitality businesses, including hotels, B&Bs, self-catering units and restaurants.

Stellar Mayan (doing business as Synergy, Grosvenor Contracts and AeroServe) is a leading commercial laundry business in England, serving the healthcare and hospitality markets. Typical services offered include processing, management and distribution of healthcare and hospitality linens, including sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns and other linen. Stellar Mayan has seven operating facilities strategically located across England in Bermondsey, Derby, Dunstable, Sheffield, Slough (2), and St. Helens, in addition to a distribution depot in Manchester.

Additional information regarding the Corporation including required securities filings are available on our website at www.k-brolinen.com and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedarplus.ca; the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval + ("SEDAR+").

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements in this press release that do not relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. These statements represent K-Bro's intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in securities filings that can be obtained on SEDAR+.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this statement.

SOURCE K-Bro Linen Inc.

For more information, please contact: Kristie Plaquin, Chief Financial Officer, K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSX: KBL), Phone: 780.453.5218, Email: [email protected], Web: www.k-brolinen.com