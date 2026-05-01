K-BRO ANNOUNCES 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND RETIREMENT OF BOARD CHAIR

(TSX: KBL)

EDMONTON, AB, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - K-Bro Linen Inc. ("K-Bro" or the "Corporation") will host its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") on June 3, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time virtually at https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-082-974-241 . The presentation will include a formal meeting component followed by a presentation by Linda McCurdy, President and CEO, and Kristie Plaquin, CFO.

Michael Percy, the chair of the board of directors (the "Board"), has advised that he will be retiring from the Board and will not seek re-election at the Meeting. Mr. Percy has most recently served as a Director since 2015.

"On behalf of the Board and K-Bro, I would like to thank Michael for his valuable contributions over the years and wish him all the best in the future," said Linda McCurdy, President and CEO.

In addition to the Board member that was appointed in November 2025, K-Bro is actively seeking an additional director to serve on the Board. The Board has identified several excellent candidates with relevant industry experience for this position and expects to complete its nomination process as soon as possible, after which the new nominee will be added to the Board. Immediately following the Meeting, the Board will elect a new chair.

Meeting Date: June 3, 2026 Meeting Time: 11:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. MT) Meeting Link: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-082-974-241

CORPORATE PROFILE

K-Bro is the largest owner and operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Canada and a national market leader for laundry and textile rental services in the U.K. K-Bro and its wholly-owned subsidiaries operate across Canada and the U.K., providing a range of linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels and other commercial accounts that include the processing, management and distribution of general linen and operating room linen.

The Corporation's operations in Canada include eleven processing facilities and one distribution centre in nine Canadian cities: Québec City, Montréal, Toronto, Regina, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Victoria.

The Corporation's operations in the U.K. include five distinctive brands, including Fishers Topco Ltd. ("Fishers"), which was acquired by K-Bro on November 27, 2017, Shortridge Ltd. ("Shortridge"), which was acquired by K-Bro on April 30, 2024, and three brands acquired through the acquisition of Stellar Mayan Ltd. ("Stellar Mayan"), previously known as Star Mayan Limited, on June 11, 2025. The three brands are (i) Synergy Health Managed Services Limited ("Synergy"), (ii) Aeroserve (MSP) Limited and Aeroserve Euro Limited, jointly referred to as Aeroserve Linen ("Aeroserve"), and (iii) Grosvenor Contracts (London) Limited ("Grosvenor Contracts").

Fishers was established in 1900 and is an operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Scotland, providing linen rental, workwear hire and cleanroom garment services to the hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors. Fishers' client base includes major hotel chains and prestigious venues across Scotland and the North of England. The company operates in five cities in Scotland and the North of England, with facilities in Cupar, Perth, Newcastle, Livingston and Coatbridge.

Shortridge was established in 1845 and is headquartered in North West England, with laundry processing sites in Lillyhall and Dumfries and a distribution centre in Darlington. Shortridge specializes in providing high quality laundry services to local independent hospitality businesses, including hotels, B&Bs, self-catering units and restaurants.

Stellar Mayan (doing business as Synergy, Grosvenor Contracts and AeroServe) is a leading commercial laundry business in England, serving the healthcare and hospitality markets. Typical services offered include processing, management and distribution of healthcare and hospitality linens, including sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns and other linen. Stellar Mayan has seven operating facilities strategically located across England in London, Derby, Dunstable, Sheffield, Slough (2), and St. Helens, in addition to a distribution depot in Manchester.

Additional information regarding the Corporation including required securities filings are available on our website at www.k-brolinen.com and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedarplus.ca; the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval + ("SEDAR+").

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements in this press release that do not relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. These statements represent K-Bro's intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in securities filings that can be obtained on SEDAR+.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this statement.

Web: www.k-brolinen.com

SOURCE K-Bro Linen Inc.

For more information, please contact: Kristie Plaquin, Chief Financial Officer, K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSX: KBL), Phone: 780.453.5218, Email: [email protected]