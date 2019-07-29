K-Beauty brand LANEIGE launches innovative 2-in-1 hybrid

After 19 years of research, LANEIGE is excited to announce the launch of Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer , a 2-in-1 hybrid that combines the softening and absorption powers of a toner with the hydration and benefits of a moisturizer.

LANEIGE believes moisture is the most important requirement for the skin's luminosity and translucency. The translucency of the skin is determined by how much light is scattered and dispersed onto the skin surface. A thicker stratum corneum prevents light dispersion, making the skin tone dark and dull. Skin's hydration is what determines the thickness of this strateum corneum. Without sufficiently hydrating the skin, natural moisturizing factors decrease, making the strateum corneum drier and thicker. It also accelerates various skin problems such as wrinkles and pigmentation.

Committed to their philosophy that moisture is the foundation to solving all skin problems, LANEIGE developed a Cream Blending TechnologyTM that blends cream into a water formula. It uses a high-pressure blending process to break down the cream to nano units, so that it can be immersed into the toner without separation. The result is a light formula that quickly absorbs moisture into the skin, with long-lasting moisture.

The main ingredient in Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer is White Leaf Tea Water. It uses green tea, a heritage ingredient of their parent company, AMOREPACIFIC, from their own green tea fields in Jeju Island. It is grown under complete shade, shielded from light and is harvested once a year in late April and early May. To boost the White Leaf Tea's efficacy by 150%, it goes through the Dutch cold brewing extraction method. The end result is an amino acid-rich White Leaf Tea Water that strengthens skin barrier, soothes the skin, and offers deeper hydration and moisturization benefits.

Cream Skin is free of parabens, phthalates and mineral oils. It is formulated without PEG-based surfactants, synthetic pigments, fragrance, animal-derived ingredients and triethanolamine.

Beauty Tips with LANEIGE's new Cream Skin :

In the summer months, keep Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer slightly cold and soak onto cotton pads after cleansing to use as a moisturizing pack. The amino acid from White Leaf Tea Water quickly soothes and delivers deep hydration. In the winter months, cold air and recirculated indoor air can quickly dehydrate skin; Cream Skin can be used as a spray for instant moisturization.Aside from its superior hydrating and moisturizing benefits, Cream Skin can also be incorporated into one's makeup routine, before and after application for added moisture and glow.Cream Skin is suitable for all skin types and conditions.

For dry skin, double the moisturizing effects by applying Cream Skin twice to allow the excellent absorptive power to fill the skin with moisture. For those with oily skin, Cream Skin alone can complete the moisturization step. It is also effective to help control oil-moisture balance without leaving a sticky feeling. LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer is available now at Sephora stores and Sephora.ca

ABOUT LANEIGE

With over 20 years of research, LANEIGE unleashed scientifically-engineered, skin-perfecting mineral water clinically proven to hydrate, protect and revitalize individual skin types. LANEIGE's Advanced Water Science™, creates high-tech formulas to replenish and lock in moisture to soothe the skin. It has successfully developed optimum water to address every skin concern. LANEIGE is also known for delivering hydration 24-hours, even during sleep with internationally acclaimed Sleeping Masks. LANEIGE is available at Sephora Canada and sephora.ca

