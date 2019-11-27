K-12 support staff bargaining wraps up province-wide

VANCOUVER, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The K-12 Presidents Council announced today that all locals have now reached agreements with their respective districts and that K-12 province-wide bargaining has been completed for support staff.

K-12 Presidents Council President Warren Williams thanked everyone involved in bargaining at both union and employer tables.

"Thanks to all the bargaining committees for their hard work and dedication, union business agents, and to our national staff – including specialists – for their ongoing support," said Williams. "I'd also like to thank CUPE National and the CUPE BC Division."

Williams said that dates have been set for the new committees created through the Provincial Framework Agreement. "We're looking forward to working together to make improvements for support staff and students."

The new committees are Support Staff Education, Provincial Labour Management, and Safety in the Workplace. The Job Evaluation Committee, created in the previous provincial agreement, has begun the second phase of its work.

The K-12 Presidents Council is comprised of representatives from 62 locals in school districts across British Columbia, including 57 CUPE locals. Members of the Council represent more than 29,000 education workers who provide a wide variety of services that support students. These include Education Assistants, School Secretaries, Youth and Family Workers, Caretakers, First Nations Support Workers, IT Workers, Career Information Assistants, Strong Start Facilitators, Trades and Maintenances Workers, and Bus Drivers.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: K-12 Presidents Council President Warren Williams: (604) 879-4671; CUPE Communications Representative Janet Szliske: (604) 454-7293

Related Links

https://cupe.ca/

