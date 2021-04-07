JW Asset Management and Jason Wild Announce Filing of Early Warning Report Regarding Gage Growth Corp.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - JW Asset Management, LLC ("JWAM") and Jason Wild (together, the "Acquirors") today announced that they have filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 in connection with the securities of Gage Growth Corp. (the "Corporation"). This is an initial report following the Corporation becoming a reporting issuer and listing of the subordinate voting shares (the "Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange on April 5, 2021. The Acquirors own or control 34,879,145 Shares and 23,757,145 Share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), representing 24.89% of the Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming the exercise of all Warrants owned or controlled by the Acquirors.

The Acquirors hold the Shares and Warrants for investment purposes. The Acquirors have no current plans or intentions with respect to the securities of the Corporation. However, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of the Corporation's securities, the Corporation's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, the Acquirors' intentions may change and, at such time, the Acquirors may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the Shares, Warrants or other securities of the Corporation.

A copy of the early warning report filed by the Acquirors will be available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or by contacting the Acquirors at 212-446-5362. The Corporation's head office is located at 77 King Street West, Suite 400, Toronto-Dominion Centre, Toronto, Ontario M5K 0A1.

