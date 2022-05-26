JustKitchen's "Go Lean" First Ghost Kitchen Food Brand to be Deemed Eco-Friendly by Foodpanda in Taiwan

TSXV: JK OTCQB: JKHCF FRA: 68Z

The Company Continues to Provide High-Quality Food to Delivery-Only Consumers with Select Sustainable Packaging Solutions, for Which it has Recently Been Recognized

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z) a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that its proprietary Go Lean food brand ("Go Lean" or the "Brand") is the first ghost kitchen brand to be deemed eco-friendly by Foodpanda. The Brand met a specific set of criteria in order to be named as an eco-friendly offering to consumers, with all 21 current JustKitchen locations offering the Go Lean menu having received the accolade.

To be considered environmentally friendly by Foodpanda, brands must achieve at least four of nine evaluation points. Accordingly, Go Lean achieved the following five points:

Over 70% of Go Lean food ingredients are obtained from the local farming sector;

Go Lean limits additional packaging products, in order to reduce packaging waste material;

Go Lean provides labels on its products that include food and nutrition details and proper disposal information to inform consumers and avoid the waste of food;

JustKitchen encourages all its brands, including Go Lean, to use electronic invoices, to achieve the paperless concept; and

JustKitchen regulates all its brands employees, including Go Lean's, to recycle and compost its food products such as food waste, packaging, etc.

The Brand has also replaced plastic lunch boxes with non-toxic boxes made of plant-based fibers. The lunch boxes are compostable and aimed at reducing pollution from Go Lean locations. The importance of reducing plastic production and use is more important than ever as over 300 million tons of plastic are produced around the world and more than 90% of that plastic is not recycled.1

Foodpanda is a service food provider in Asia, with more than 115, 000 locations, available in over 12 countries.2 Foodpanda aims to go above and beyond for customers by delivering food to consumers all over Asia while providing exceptional customer service. For Foodpanda, it's not just about delivering food but about making connections and food easily available to companies, families and individuals, which also aligns with JustKitchen's goals and commitments. Foodpanda has invited JustKitchen to participate in the press conference to announce Go Lean as an eco-friendly food option for its customers. More information on Foodpanda can be found on its website via the following URL: https://www.foodpanda.com

Management Commentary

"It is an honour to have Go Lean announced as an eco-friendly brand by Foodpanda. The delivery service partner has been an important extension of our business for some time now, and we are pleased that Foodpanda has recognized Go Lean and the effort of our team to make it a more sustainable and eco-friendly option for delivery-only customers in Taiwan," said Jason Chen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JustKitchen. "Sustainability is important to our team at JustKitchen. We care not only about our customers but also our food and packaging suppliers, in pursuit of a better overall on-demand food experience in the areas in which we operate," added Mr. Chen.

ABOUT JUSTKITCHEN

JustKitchen is primarily a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers. The Company currently operates in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Singapore, with plans to expand operations to other Asian countries. JustKitchen uniquely utilizes a hub-and-spoke operating model, which features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation taking place at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The Company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering fulfilled by third-party delivery companies, to minimize capital investments and operating expenses and reach more customers in underserved markets. The Company's other business, JustMarket, is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

For more information about the Company, please visit investors.justkitchen.com. JustKitchen's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur including but not limited to the Company's comments regarding providing high-quality food to delivery-only consumers with select sustainable packaging solutions. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks, including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated March 26, 2021, and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

