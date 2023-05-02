Justin Vandenberg Joins 55 Rush as SVP, Sales and Accounts

The former Lead Client Partner at Twitter will lead partnership and audience growth.

TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - 55 Rush is proud to announce Justin Vandenberg as our new SVP, Sales and Accounts. After leading major partnerships in Canada for 9 years at Twitter, he's stepping into a senior leadership role where he'll be guiding the sales and accounts teams. Justin will also be furthering our growth by developing new long-term partnerships with brands and agencies.

"With Justin's leadership and business development experience, we can continue to expand partnerships across North America." - T.J. Donnelly, President & CEO 55 Rush

"There's an incredible shift happening as brands, publishers, and platforms prepare for a cookie-less world. With over 17 years of experience in the advertising industry, I know how difficult it can be to get customers to the end of the marketing funnel. In the first meeting I had with 55 Rush, I was immediately impressed by their ability to convert millions of members into customers for their partners. I couldn't stop thinking about the innovative model they've created and the greater opportunity for growth in the space. I'm immensely excited to join 55 Rush and take on this new challenge." - Justin Vandenberg

This move comes at an exciting time of continued growth and momentum for 55 Rush after partnering with Plus Company in 2022.

"We are very excited to welcome Justin to the 55 Rush team. With Justin's leadership and business development experience, we can continue to expand partnerships across North America." - T.J. Donnelly, President & CEO 55 Rush

Brands and agencies looking to connect with 55 Rush's niche audiences for unique first-party data solutions can reach Justin at [email protected] or learn more at 55rush.com.

About 55 Rush

Audience engagement at scale. 55 Rush offers specialized first-party performance marketing solutions to brands and agencies in Canada, and soon the United States, by leveraging our diverse niche audiences of more than 4.2 million active members.

