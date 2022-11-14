JUSTIN TRUDEAU TERRACE? ROB FORD LANE? RYAN REYNOLDS RUN?

Surprising 'shortlist' emerges as RealAlt® Investments announces STREET NAMING honour

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Trudeau or Ford? Reynolds or Oh? Laflamme or Robertson? RealAlt® Investments is asking Canadians to weigh in on the naming honours for a central street in a new 800 - home family community that they are investing in innovative ways. The Edgewood Greens community located in Dundalk, Ontario (2 hours North of Toronto or 1-hour west of Barrie) has flagged a central street for naming honours based on who Canadians believe is 'street-naming worthy.'

Who made the shortlist?



RealAlt®, a division of Dorr Capital Corporation, surveyed 1000 Canadians asking 'what would you choose to name a street in a 800-unit Canadian community' to develop a short list (although they are open to additional suggestions through the street name voting page at https://realaltinvestments.com/name-that-street/) The current shortlist is:

Ryan Reynolds Run 31.9 %

Gordon Downey Way 22.1 %

Justin Trudeau Terrace 11.2 % (61.4% of women would honour Trudeau compared to only 38.6% of men.) Rob Ford Lane 9.7 % (60.6% of men would honour Ford compared to only 39.4% of women.) Sandra Oh Oaks 8.0 % (64.7% of women would honour Oh compared to only 35.3% of men) Agnes Macphail Mews 6.1 % (As seen in the famous Heritage Minute, MP Agnes Macphail 1890-1954 was

the first woman to be elected to the House of Commons. She was also born

in Proton Township, where the new Dundalk development is located. Other 10.5 %





Some of the most colourful 'other responses' included: 'USA Keep Justin Bieber Forever Road,' 'Schitts Street,' Lesvesque Heights, 'Me' Street, Maxime Bernier Boulevard, 'Peckerwood Lane,' Guy Lafleur Avenue, Stephen Harper Way and Keanu Reeves Parkway.

"Actor and marketing magnate Ryan Reynolds currently has a significant lead, but we want to give Canadians a chance to ponder who they really think really deserves a street-naming honour that could last for 100 years or longer," said Brian Dorr, President & CEO, RealAlt® Investments. "We will submit the final choice to name the street based on one of the top voted finalists on our site."

How do Canadians Vote?

Canadians can vote from today Monday November 14th, 2022 to Friday November 25th, 2022 by visiting the RealAlt® website at https://realaltinvestments.com/name-that-street/. The winning street name will be announced on Monday November 28th, 2022.

Why?



"The home construction industry in Canada has been hit with a one-two punch," added Dorr. "Rising inflation is driving up construction costs (through the cost of basic construction materials like concrete, paint, lumber and steel) and there is significantly less available capital for land and construction projects. RealAlt® is reacting to this new reality and funding communities like Edgewood Greens in completely new ways."

RealAlt® invests in new communities by offering mortgage investments in local home developments (starting at $25k). The company wanted to take an equally innovative approach to naming some of the major streets in the development and allow Canadians to celebrate celebrities that they believe are worthy of the honour.

About the Edgewood Greens Development

Edgewood Greens, is a master planned community, located in Dundalk, Ontario. It features the quiet tranquillity of a space nestled in the country combined with big homes on bigger lots surrounded by modern amenities. The development features coveted and hard to find 4-bedroom homes that are generally found in more affluent neighbourhoods in Toronto priced at $2 million +. RealAlt® Investments (& Dorr Capital Corporation) arranged $124 Million land, land development and construction Loans for the site which comprises a total of 169 acres and is approved for 8 phases with total lots of 802 low rise units and 18,000 SF of retail plaza.

With investments starting at $25k, RealAlt® is investing in new home developments like Edgewood Greens, as an example of several projects, as a low volatile investment for investors to diversify their portfolios through mortgage investments while maximizing yields and monthly returns.

About RealAlt® Investments (https://realaltinvestments.com/)

RealAlt® Investments is a private mortgage real estate trust fund with a focus on land and new home developments in Ontario. They offer individuals the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate mortgage investments secured by Real Estate. By investing in a pool of medium-term diversified mortgages, RealAlt® clients can expect to receive a monthly distribution or reinvest the interest back into the fund. The fund is qualified as a mutual fund trust and is eligible for registered investment plans such as RRSP and TFSA.

RealAlt investments targets an annual return of 7.5%; with actual annual distribution 11.08% as of September 30, 2022.

About Dorr Capital Corporation (https://dorrcapital.com/)

Since 2011, Dorr Capital Corporation has built a reputation as one of the industry leaders in the alternative private lending space, syndicated investment for high-net-worth individuals and now the parent company of RealAlt® investments. They specialize in bespoke land and construction loans in Ontario.

Dorr Capital has been named a top growing company on The Globe and Mail's 2022 Report on Business list.

