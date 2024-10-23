Justin Taylor named Chief Operations Officer, Signet Group Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Signet Group Inc. is pleased to announce that Justin Taylor will be joining the firm as Chief Operations Officer, effective October 28, 2024.

"Justin will oversee the operations and management of Signet's commercial and residential portfolios alongside our talented team", says Gerald Greenberg, President & CFO.

Before joining Signet, Justin held the position of COO at Greenrock for over 12 years. Justin's brings with him over 25 years of senior management experience in construction, project management and property management and has held senior positions in the US, UK and Canada. Justin is currently the Chair for the Greater Toronto Apartment Association supporting strong Tenant and Landlord relations.

"We are excited to have Mr. Taylor join Signet. He compliments our strong performance-oriented culture, and we believe his impressive reputation for execution and achieving results makes him the right choice to lead operations," said Kris Boyce, CEO of Signet Group.

Signet Group Inc. owns and manages residential and commercial properties throughout central Canada, with future expansion on the horizon and has been operating for more than 30 years.

About Signet Group

Signet Group was founded with one goal: to better manage residential, commercial, and industrial real estate. For over 30 years we have built a reputation for excellence in the property management field, throughout the GTA and southern Ontario, relying on our deep commitment to maintaining strong relationships with our clients. Learn how we can take your real estate to the next level.

