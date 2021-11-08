Justin Kausel Appointed as Vice President of Business Development

MONTREAL, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Laurentian Organic Inc. ("LO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Justin Kausel has been appointed Vice President of Business Development.

"Justin brings a deep wealth of knowledge from his previous senior executive roles in both international and domestic cannabis operations. His primary focus will be on developing & servicing LO's fast-growing number of provincial & national retail partners selling LO products to Canadians. This will be complemented with continuing to service and develop new partnerships to supply medical cannabis to International patients" - Eric Brosseau, President of Laurentian Organic Inc.

Mr. Kausel has a distinguished career with over 15 years in advertising & consumer goods entrepreneurship, working with L'Oreal, Audi, Hudson Bay Company, and Pattison Outdoor. Combining his passion for cannabis with expertise in communication & project management, he created real value from the onset of joining the cannabis industry.

Most notably, before joining the Laurentian Organic team, he was vice-President of Business Development for a Canadian R&D Cannabis Pharmaceutical company and vice-president of procurement & Business Development for a German-based cannabis distribution company.

While at the prior, he leads their national & international partnership development initiative. While at the latter, he demonstrates his diversity & professionalism while spearheading the global search & validation for EU- GMP complaint cultivators for importation and exportation to Germany. Mr. Kausel has a B.A. in International Relations from Concordia University.

About Laurentian Organic Inc.

Laurentian Organic Inc. is a craft cannabis producer with two Health Canada licenses for cultivation & processing as regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Laurentian has two brands, Laurentian Organic is a fully organic quad flower cultivator & Tremblant Cannabis is a flower cultivator and concentrates expert, particularly hashish. Laurentian also supplies GAP flower for the international medical cannabis industry.

For further information: Personne ressource: Alla Malyezyk - Relations publiques, [email protected]