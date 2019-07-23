Justin Ferrabee Named CEO of Paramount Commerce

"Payments innovation is driving broad adoption of fintech across industry, and Paramount Commerce's 15-year track record of success and reliability positions it to lead this transformational change," says Justin Ferrabee. "I'm excited to be coming on board at such a pivotal time."

Mr. Ferrabee has extensive experience in the payments ecosystem, most recently as Chief Operating Officer for Payments Canada, the organization responsible for Canada's payment clearing and settlement infrastructure, processes and rules. There he had strategic oversight for many critical operational initiatives and industry modernization activities. Under his leadership, Payments Canada became the foremost voice in Canada's payments environment.

"With Justin's payments industry expertise and success in driving growth and innovation, he was the clear choice to propel our company into the future," says Izabela Wakabayashi, representing the Board of Directors. "Now is the right time for a leader like Justin, and we are so pleased to welcome him to our team."

Since 2003, Paramount Commerce has been developing electronic payment technology. Its patented online banking verification technology supports payments in more than 30 countries, has been used by millions of consumers and has processed more than $35 billion in volume.

Notes to Editors:

Paramount Commerce is headquartered in Toronto and has operations in Vancouver, Las Vegas, Malta and the UK. It's an innovative financial technology company that provides real-time, bank account level data intelligence and bank-verified payment processing to ecommerce merchants, with particular expertise in igaming, online sports betting, and international remittance.

SOURCE Paramount Commerce

For further information: Media Enquiries: Sherrilynne Starkie, PR Advisor, Tel: +1 613 400 3654, Email: sherrilynne@sherrilynnestarkie.com