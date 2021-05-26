Justin Bieber to perform at The 50th Annual JUNO Awards Broadcast on CBC

The seven-time JUNO Award winner is among this year's top nominees with five nods, including JUNO Fan Choice Presented by Freedom Mobile

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC today announced a very special performance from Justin Bieber at the 2021 JUNO Awards Broadcast. This marks his first appearance at the JUNOS since 2010. The superstar has been nominated for 27 JUNO Awards throughout his career, winning seven times with recognition for his albums Changes, Purpose, My World and Under the Mistletoe. Canadians will find out whether he will add more JUNO statuettes to his shelf during The 2021 JUNO Awards, which will be broadcast nationwide Sunday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, globally on cbcmusic.ca/junos and livestreamed on CBC Music's TikTok , Facebook , YouTube and Twitter pages.

Justin Bieber's appearance on this year's broadcast comes ahead of his recently rescheduled 52-date Justice World Tour 2022, in support of his #1 album Justice. The North American leg of the tour kicks off in February of next year, with Canadian stops in Toronto , Ottawa , and Montreal.

Bieber made history this year as the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, with his certified-platinum smash hit "Peaches." With over 80 billion career streams and over 75 million albums sold worldwide, he continues to reign as one of the biggest artists in the world. Bieber is the #1 artist on YouTube with over 60 million subscribers worldwide and has broken all global records at Spotify - currently #1 in the world with over 75 million monthly listeners. Justice has surpassed 5 billion global streams since its release in March.

The 50th Annual JUNO Awards will be broadcast nationwide Sunday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, globally on CBCMusic.ca/junos and livestreamed on CBC Music's TikTok , Facebook , YouTube and Twitter pages. The full line-up of performers and presenters for the anniversary broadcast will be unveiled on Thursday May 27, 2021.

