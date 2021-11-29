Justice Fund Calls on Canadian Government to #MoveTheMoney From Foundations Currently Hoarding Over $85 Billion

Reform is needed now more than ever. A recent study revealed the top 20 private foundations in Canada - who represent about 75 percent of total private foundation giving - gave only $1.63 billion in grants over five years.

Justice Fund's #MoveTheMoney campaign launch in November ignited public interest on the issue, resulting in over 600 emails sent from the public to Canadian representatives. But most of the public still remains largely in the dark on the issue, and ongoing education and action is needed to push the government to introduce new legislation.

Further information and an email template to demand philanthropic reform from the Canadian government are available on the campaign website at justicefund.ca/reforming-philanthropy.

