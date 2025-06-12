Just Vertical and GlobalMedic Launch Moldova Indoor Farm to Support Ukrainian Refugees and Local Communities

Conflict, climate, and economic instability have made it increasingly difficult for communities to access fresh food. Post this

Located in Eastern Europe, Moldova borders Ukraine and Romania. While historically an agricultural nation, the country faces harsh winters, economic constraints, security concerns, and logistical disruptions that make the supply of fresh produce almost impossible throughout the year. Since the onset of the war in Ukraine, over 1.9 million Ukrainian citizens have passed through Moldova, with around 127,000 currently residing in the country. This influx has significantly increased the demand for food and resources in stressed and vulnerable communities. This project provides an immediate food security solution while demonstrating how indoor farming technology can be applied in long-term humanitarian efforts.

Award-Winning Documentary Captures the Impact

A short documentary chronicling the project—"Moldova Feeds," directed by Just Vertical's Conner Tidd and Christopher Di Grazia—was recently awarded Best Short Documentary – Advertising at the 2025 Niagara Canada International Film Festival. The film features powerful visuals and first-person accounts of the farm's development, community impact, and refugee support. It was edited by Andrew King, a Toronto-based video editor with more than 15 years of experience in reality and non-scripted television in both Australia and North America. King's past work earned him a Canadian Screen Award nomination.

Quotes

"Conflict, climate, and economic instability have made it increasingly difficult for communities to access fresh food," said Conner Tidd, co-founder and CEO of Just Vertical. "By implementing hydroponic technology in Moldova, we're giving people the tools to grow their own food—helping to create long-term stability in an unpredictable world."

"Food insecurity isn't just about access—it's about control," said Rahul Singh, executive director of GlobalMedic. "In Moldova, families who fled the war in Ukraine are trying to rebuild their lives while local communities face the strain of supporting them. This project ensures that refugees and their hosts have a sustainable, local food source, reducing dependence on unstable supply chains and foreign aid."

Project Highlights

First-of-Its-Kind Humanitarian Hydroponic Farm – The Moldova farm features 1,024 plant ports, each serving as a dedicated growing site, enabling year-round fresh produce production in a compact, resource-efficient system.

– The farm features 1,024 plant ports, each serving as a dedicated growing site, enabling year-round fresh produce production in a compact, resource-efficient system. Direct Support for Ukrainian Refugees and Local Communities – The farm grows culturally significant crops, ensuring the produce aligns with local diets and traditions.

– The farm grows culturally significant crops, ensuring the produce aligns with local diets and traditions. Technology-Driven Resilience – The green wall system optimizes space and efficiency, allowing communities to grow fresh, pesticide-free produce with minimal inputs.

– The green wall system optimizes space and efficiency, allowing communities to grow fresh, pesticide-free produce with minimal inputs. Award-Winning Storytelling – The farm's development and human impact are documented in an acclaimed short film, offering a rare window into how Canadian-led innovation is changing lives abroad.

– The farm's development and human impact are documented in an acclaimed short film, offering a rare window into how Canadian-led innovation is changing lives abroad. Global Humanitarian Collaboration – Made possible through a partnership between:

– Made possible through a partnership between: Just Vertical – Provider of indoor farming technology

– Provider of indoor farming technology

GlobalMedic – Humanitarian aid partner

– Humanitarian aid partner

Katalyst Kitchens – Local Moldovan implementation partner

– Local Moldovan implementation partner

The Myhal Foundation – Project funder and philanthropic partner

– Project funder and philanthropic partner Expanding Impact in Eastern Europe – This is Just Vertical's first major project in Eastern Europe , setting the stage for future food security initiatives in vulnerable regions.

About Just Vertical

As the demand for sustainable food production continues to rise, Just Vertical is providing scalable solutions through its cutting-edge indoor vertical hydroponic farming systems. Designed for both commercial and consumer markets, the company's systems are changing how businesses, institutions, and consumers grow fresh produce in any space.

Just Vertical's systems empower organizations to meet sustainability goals by producing fresh, local, and pesticide-free food all year round, using 95 per cent less water and significantly less land than traditional agriculture.

Learn more at https://commercial.justvertical.com/

About GlobalMedic

Founded in 2002, GlobalMedic (The David McAntony Gibson Foundation) is a Canadian charity committed to providing rapid and effective humanitarian aid to communities affected by poverty, disaster, and conflict. Driven by a team of professional humanitarians and dedicated volunteers, GlobalMedic ensures that critical aid reaches those who need it most—efficiently and effectively. Through innovative programs like the award-winning RescUAV initiative, the organization continuously improves aid delivery while maximizing impact and cost efficiency.

Learn more or support GlobalMedic's mission, visit www.globalmedic.ca .

About Katalyst Kitchens

Katalyst is a Moldovan initiative that empowers communities through entrepreneurship, food security, and education. By building commercial kitchens and training centers, it fosters local innovation, supports small businesses, and promotes self-sufficiency. Katalyst integrates social impact with sustainable development, helping individuals turn ideas into action and build stronger, more resilient communities.

Learn more at https://katalyst.md/

About Myhal Foundation

The Myhal Family Foundation, led by Rayla and George Myhal, advances healthcare, education, and humanitarian aid. Their contributions include a $10 million matching gift to St. Joseph's Health Centre, support for the Myhal Centre for Engineering Innovation at the University of Toronto, and a $6 million pledge to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation. The foundation emphasizes community impact, sustainability, and long-term development.

Interviews & Resources

Watch the award-winning video: Link

Media kit: Link

High-resolution photos and video b-roll available upon request

Interview access with project leads in Toronto and Moldova

SOURCE Just Vertical

Media contact: To request an interview or access the full media kit and video, please contact: Saskia Brussaard, 6 Seeds Consulting, [email protected]