Just in Time for Valentine's Day, OpenTable Reveals Canada's 100 Most Romantic Restaurants

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ -- Valentine's Day is just around the corner and OpenTable , the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc., has announced the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2020 according to OpenTable diners, to help Canadians plan the perfect date. These awards reflect the combined opinions of more than 500,000 restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 3,000 restaurants in Canada.

The 100 Most Romantic list features restaurants from 31 cities across 7 provinces. Ontario tops the list with 46 establishments, followed by Alberta with 21, British Columbia with 15 and Quebec with 13. Rounding out the list are restaurants from Nova Scotia (2), Manitoba (2) and Saskatchewan (1).

While steakhouses and Italian cuisine are the most popular Valentine's Day dining spots, this year's list reflects Canada's culinary diversity and flare. Some of the eclectic restaurants that stand out for their ambience, locavore meals and service across the country include Tide & Vine in the romance capital of Niagara Falls, the stylish and relaxed environment of Bundok in Edmonton and the charming farm-to-table gem forage in Vancouver.

"Planning the perfect Valentine's Day can be stressful, so we've rounded up the most romantic dining options from coast to coast," said Matt Davis of OpenTable Canada. "We're alleviating the pressure of finding the right romantic restaurant and leaving it to diners to take it from there."

OpenTable's 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2020 list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between December 1, 2018, and November 30, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which "romantic" was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2020 according to OpenTable diners. The complete list can also be viewed here .

For even more insights from OpenTable ahead of the year's most prominent date night, go here .

