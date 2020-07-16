Just For Laughs Virtual Comedy Festival to broadcast exclusively on SiriusXM

The iconic comedy festival will be celebrated via SiriusXM's comedy channels on July 20-25

As previously announced, the postponed dates for the in-person festival in Montreal will now take place this Fall

TORONTO, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada announced today the Just For Laughs Virtual Comedy Festival. The special programming will air across numerous SiriusXM comedy channels from July 20-25, the dates during which the world-renowned annual festival was originally scheduled to take place in Montreal. As previously announced, the postponed dates for the in-person festival will now take place this Fall.

Throughout each day, the excitement of attending the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival will be re-created virtually, delivered directly to SiriusXM subscribers in their cars, at home, on-the-go, or wherever they choose to listen with their connected devices. Two one-hour specials will air every day on five SiriusXM comedy channels, hosted with fresh commentary from stars including Kevin Hart, Howie Mandel, Ronny Chieng, Caroline Rhea, Jim Norton, Alonzo Bodden, and many more.

In addition, the best stand up tracks from previous Just For Laughs shows throughout its 37 year history will highlight some of the most iconic comedy sets, including segments from Andy Kindler's biting "State Of The Industry" speeches as part of ComedyPRO. Pandora* will also feature a suite of Just For Laughs comedy playlists reflecting the festival's diverse and hilarious programming.

More special coverage includes SiriusXM's Just For Laughs Canada (channel 168) airing a 24/7 curated themed series that will highlight the festival's revered Homegrown, New Faces, LGBTQ Gala, All Female Gala shows and more, using original recordings from the Canadian artists and record labels.

"We were thrilled when SiriusXM approached us with this idea. Now, on what would have been this year's festival dates, we will carry on the tradition by sharing some of the greatest performances from our 37 years of festivals which includes some amazing homegrown Canadian content" says Bruce Hills, President of Just For Laughs.

"Just For Laughs is the world's premiere comedy festival that we look forward to being a part of every year," said Jack Vaughn, SiriusXM's Senior Vice President of Comedy Programming. "So while we can't be in Montreal this summer, going to shows, eating poutine way too late, and dodging giant political street puppets, SiriusXM is thrilled to team up with the festival to create the next best thing."

From July 20-25, the two one-hour shows will air each day on SiriusXM's comedy channels:

Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Radio Channel 96: 2pm & 6pm ET

Raw Dog Comedy Channel 99: 12pm & 9pm ET

Laugh USA Channel 98: 1pm & 7pm ET

Jeff & Larry's Comedy Roundup Channel 97: 3pm & 8pm ET

Comedy Greats Channel 94: 4pm & 5pm ET

Just For Laughs Canada Channel 168: 24 hours a day

*Pandora is not currently available in Canada.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc. operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca .

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 11 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About Just For Laughs Group

Founded in 1983, Just For Laughs Group is the world's largest player in the comedy industry. Under the management of the CH Group, Bell Media and ICM Partners, the company is positioning itself as an international power for multi-platform comedy content creation. Each year, it entertains millions of spectators with festivals on Canadian and international stages, from Montreal — the world's largest comedy event — to Toronto, Vancouver, Sydney and Bermuda. The Group programs thousands of comedians from Canada and abroad, including established and up-and-coming artists; sets up its own comedy shows and musicals; produces touring shows; broadcasts digital and television content (including Gags, programmed in 150 countries and followed by 10 million users on YouTube); manages talented designers and is behind the ComedyPRO and JPR Pro professional gatherings. hahaha.com

