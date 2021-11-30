Just Boardrooms Launches to Create New Marketplace for On Demand Boardroom Rentals; Secures $3 Million in Angel Funding with Goal to Raise More

New marketplace offers modern business professionals' access to meeting space rentals so they can work from anywhere easily

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Just Boardrooms, an online marketplace to list, discover and book meeting spaces, launched today. The new marketplace instantly pairs business professionals with organizations looking to rent their unused meeting spaces, helping remote workers overcome rising collaboration deficits with a safe, low carbon, sharing economy platform.

Available for download via iOS and Android, the marketplace is currently available in Toronto with plans to operate in 100 major cities across North America before the end of 2023.

"How people facilitate business is undergoing a fundamental transformation driven by the flexibility created by remote work," said Howard Chang, co-founder and CEO, Just Boardrooms. "Today, more and more business leaders are choosing to maintain remote and hybrid workforces but still require access to clean and safe, conveniently located meeting spaces to collaborate in-person. Also, some people's homes just aren't conducive for working and they need a private, quiet space – Just Boardrooms was designed with these professionals in mind."

Business professionals who need access to a private, clean and safe meeting space for an hour, half or full day, can easily download the marketplace and choose where they want to rent and how much time they need a space for, Just Boardrooms will then offer up a curated selection of available meeting spaces for consideration. Business professionals simply select the best option for their needs and pay via credit card.

"Just Boardrooms is completely unique and unlike anything available today. We only do boardrooms, we have no membership fees, and there are no long-term commitments. Our business model will soon allow us to easily move beyond borders to accommodate global business needs, and because we require no physical infrastructure, we are able to keep costs low which ensures the marketplace is affordable for everyone who uses it," added Chang.

Designed in theturnlab, a marketing agency that operates as a lab, Just Boardrooms was initially designed to support gig workers, but is now available to any business professional looking for a private, clean and safe meeting space. Our partners include both small and medium sized businesses with unused boardrooms, and larger organizations with meeting spaces already available for rent.

"The Just Boardrooms marketplace offers us another way to make Staples Studio meeting spaces accessible to the many people who need them," said Paula Kennedy, Director Strategic Growth, Staples Canada. "Our partnership with Just Boardrooms was a natural fit as we are equally committed to making collaborative, flexible work environments available for today's modern business professional."

Just Boardrooms has raised $3 million in angel funding to help commercialize the technology and bring it to market, with plans to raise additional capital via the private markets in support of ambitious expansion and marketing efforts. To learn more about Just Boardrooms, our partners and to rent a boardroom, click here.

About Just Boardrooms

Just Boardrooms is an online marketplace to list, discover and book meeting spaces. Available on both iOS and Android, the app instantly pairs business professionals with nearby meeting spaces for rent, empowering professionals to conduct business where and when they want. For more information, visit: www.justboardrooms.com

