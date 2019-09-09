Jushi Holdings Inc. Unveils Two New BEYOND / HELLO™ Medical Marijuana Dispensaries In Pennsylvania

Reaches total of five BEYOND / HELLO locations in Pennsylvania

New openings to create an estimated 50+ jobs to Scranton and Johnstown Regions

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ -- BEYOND / HELLO™, a premier retail chain owned by Jushi Holdings Inc. ("Jushi" or the "Company")(NEO: JUSH.B), a leading company focused on bringing only the best, personalized marijuana treatments and products to customers, today announced BEYOND / HELLO has opened two additional retail locations. Located at 1137 Moosic Street in Scranton and 416 Main Street in Johnstown, PA, both dispensaries opened after receiving approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

"As we strategically expand our footprint across the Commonwealth, our goal is to bring more patients access to state-approved medicinal treatments that work for them," said BEYOND / HELLO President Blythe Huestis. "With the opening of our Scranton and Johnstown locations, we are providing patients and caregivers increased access to some of the best medicinal treatments and professional expertise available. In addition, these openings will create roughly 50 new, livable-wage jobs in the communities they serve."

BEYOND / HELLO Scranton and BEYOND / HELLO Johnstown will carry a wide array of medical marijuana products, including dry leaf, oils and oil cartridges, concentrates, pills, capsules, tinctures, topicals and various ancillary products. A licensed pharmacist, along with seasoned, trained staff, will be on-site to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers. As the Commonwealth expands its program, BEYOND / HELLO will continue to make state-approved products available to patients.

"With the latest openings, and more retail locations expected to launch later this year, BEYOND / HELLO has become a vital part of these Pennsylvania communities and an important brand for our expanding portfolio," said Jushi CEO and Chairman, Jim Cacioppo. "We are proud to provide the communities of Scranton and Johnstown access to superior cannabis products."

The new BEYOND / HELLO locations added this summer, along with more stores expected to open by the end of the year, will bring an estimated 300 new jobs across the Commonwealth by the end of 2019. BEYOND / HELLO targets hiring personnel within local communities and has a strong track record of promoting employees from within the company. It is the BEYOND / HELLO ethos to create a culture that always places patients and caregivers first.

With these stores, there is one BEYOND / HELLO location in Bristol, Johnstown and Scranton and two in Philadelphia, for a total of five locations in the Commonwealth.

For more information on BEYOND / HELLO, visit https://beyond-hello.com and on Instagram at @beyond_hello_dispensary.

About BEYOND / HELLOTM

BEYOND / HELLOTM, a premier retail chain owned by Jushi Holdings Inc., is a leading dispensary brand focused on bringing personalized service and individualized experiences to customers beyond the first visit and beyond the first hello. Led by a team of industry and medical experts, BEYOND / HELLOTM brings trusted, personalized marijuana treatments to customers with compassion and professionalism. For more information, please visit https://beyond-hello.com and on Instagram at @beyond_hello_dispensary.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

Jushi is a globally-focused cannabis and hemp company led by an industry leading management team. In the United States Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed work-outs and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high quality products across all levels of the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels; Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

