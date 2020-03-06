Jushi Holdings Inc. Adds Four Senior Executives to Marketing and Finance Teams

Andreas Neumann as Chief Creative Director

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 6, 2020 /CNW/ -- Jushi Holdings Inc. ("Jushi" or the "Company") (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a globally-focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, today announced the appointment of Andreas Neumann as Chief Creative Director, who will be joined by Julian Scaff as Experience Director and Benjamin McAllister as Art & Digital Director. Michael Perlman has also been appointed as Executive Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasurer.

Mr. Neumann and his team will employ their expansive creative backgrounds in leading all creative, marketing and communication for the Company, working closely with the executive team to initiate a "design thinking" transformation of the Jushi brand and its subsidiaries. Mr. Perlman will leverage his dynamic financial experience across multiple industries to lead the Company's existing Investor Relations team. In addition, he will work directly with the Accounting and Finance teams on Treasury initiatives. As part of the senior leadership team, Mr. Neumann will report directly to Jim Cacioppo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Perlman will report to Erich Mauff, Co-President, and Kimberly Bambach, Chief Financial Officer.

"As we continue to focus on the growth of Jushi's business, we are pleased to gain the experienced leadership of Andreas, Julian, Benjamin and Michael. We believe that their unique insights will play valuable roles in our organization as we progress on our long-term goals and objectives in the cannabis industry," said Jim Cacioppo, Chairman and CEO of Jushi.

Mr. Neumann joins Jushi from Idean, a leading global design agency, where he served as Creative Director and Head of Content. Mr. Neumann was instrumental in building out Idean's U.S. footprint with new, key clients such as IBM, HP, Rolls Royce, Ericsson and others. The success of the U.S. expansion led to the sale of the agency to French consulting giant, Capgemini in 2017. Neumann has been an entrepreneur in the fields of advertising, entertainment, and technology for over three decades. After selling his award-winning film production company to Grey Advertising/WPP, he became the head of their European television department. Later, he co-founded multiple companies, including Songpeople, the UK's first digital-music research company, GUM, the branded-entertainment division of Saatchi & Saatchi London and Talenthouse, the Silicon-Valley-based social network for artists. Mr. Neumann has developed and launched digital lifestyle platforms for top-tier celebrities in music and fashion. His Hollywood-based production company Siouxx has produced award-winning content in film, print, and music. Mr. Neumann is also a rock photographer and has worked with some of the biggest names in the genre including: Queens of the Stone Age, Iggy Pop, Foo Fighters, ZZ Top, Lenny Kravitz and others.

About Andreas's creative work, Josh Homme, Queens of the Stone Age, says, "Dre is a man of the present, looking straight into the future. He is the most in-the-now photographer I've ever worked with. He just believes if there's a problem, the problem's got a problem. That tireless energy is why we have such a high ratio of hits."

Supporting Mr. Neumann are Julian Scaff, Experience Director, a 25-year technology industry veteran with expertise in user research, UX design, emerging technologies and future casting. He is also Associate Professor of Interaction Design at Art Center College of Design. Benjamin McAllister, Art & Digital Director, is an art director, product designer and software architect. His work includes fashion brands, TV/Film, VR/blockchain mobile applications, e-commerce and influencer marketing platforms.

Mr. Perlman joins Jushi from for KLX Energy Services, a leading U.S. onshore provider of mission critical, asset light oilfield services, where he served as Treasurer and Senior Director of Investor Relations. During his tenure, his enterprising leadership created an environment of continuous improvement to the treasury services process throughout the organization. Additionally, he was responsible for progressing all aspects of investor relations and shareholder activities. Mr. Perlman brings with him over 15 years of demonstrating innovative solutions and value across the industries of Investor Relations, Finance, Treasury, and Market Intelligence.

