Jupiter Cannabis Acquires Jupiter Grass

WINNIPEG, MB, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Jupiter Cannabis, a disruptive and independent cannabis retailer in the province of Manitoba, today announced that they have acquired Jupiter Grass (a legacy smoke shop brand based out of Edmonton).

The Doran family founded Jupiter Grass in 2003; their flagship brick and mortar location has been a retail pillar in Old Strathcona on Whyte Avenue for the last 18 years; they are one of the leading online retailers in Canada of glass bongs, pipes, grinders, novelties, and other in demand consumption accessories.

Jupiter Cannabis opened a licensed cannabis retail store in Winnipeg on April 20, 2021.

The purchase of Jupiter Grass further strengthens Jupiter Cannabis' e-commerce platform allowing them to supply high performance leisure devices to the entire Canadian market. "Currently, our legal cannabis retail offerings are restricted to Manitoba, but the acquisition of Jupiter Grass bolsters our omni-channel allowing us to delight all of Canada with our best-in-class online selection of smoking accessories and novelties."

Jupiter Cannabis will integrate Jupiter Grass' online platform, inventory, and intellectual property, over the next two months strengthening its online presence. "This made the most sense for our first acquisition. The Jupiter Grass e-commerce platform scaled during the last 18 months. Our family opened the Jupiter Grass flagship in May of 2003; the Whyte Ave location will re-locate to the Jupiter Cannabis show room in Winnipeg. Jupiter Grass' website will continue to operate. Customers will continue to receive the same high quality of products and customer service they have come to expect. It has been an absolute pleasure to have served our customers in Edmonton for the last 18 years. Whyte Ave will always have a special place in our hearts. All of our offerings will still be available online and in our Jupiter Cannabis retail store in Winnipeg." stated Tom Doran (Founder of Jupiter Grass and Jupiter Cannabis).

Jupiter Cannabis is an independent cannabis retailer based out of Winnipeg, Manitoba. They have entered into a retail agreement with Manitoba Liquor and Lottery (MBLL) and have an age-restricted cannabis retail license from the Liquor, Gaming, and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba (LGCA). Jupiter's focus will be on opening more corporate locations, strategic acquisitions, cannabis store conversions, franchising, joint venture, raising capital, and possible expansion into the US.

For further information: Media and Investment Inquiries, Tom Doran, Founder, Jupiter Cannabis, [email protected]