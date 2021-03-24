The two Canadian companies specializing in the manufacturing of dog and cat food join forces to better diversify

MONTREAL, March 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Jupiter, a company which specializes in the manufacturing of dry food for dogs and cats—whose first products will be on the market by the end of 2021—is proud to announce its partnership with Food 4 Pets Canada, a company specialized in the making of wet food for dogs and cats for the Canadian, American and European markets.

The partnership between Jupiter and Food 4 Pets Canada will capitalize on enhanced product lines and provide Food 4 Pets Canada with new growth opportunities, including an expansion of its production plant. The synergy and the sharing of complementary expertise between the two companies will also give this manufacturing group the opportunity to stand out in the pet food industry and foresee future expansions.

AN ALLIANCE HOLDING A PREFERENTIAL POSITION IN THE NORTH AMERICAN MARKET

"This partnership will enable Jupiter and us to offer our respective customers a combination of wet and dry food, practically under one roof. This alliance will also give us a preferential position in the North American market," said Dominique Martin, President and founding partner of Food 4 Pets Canada.

Located approximately 35 kilometres apart and each profiting from a strategic geographical location, the two companies will be in a position to join forces in order to optimize exports by land and sea, allowing them to serve their clients throughout North America and overseas.

"By pooling their respective strengths, our two companies will give rise to a major manufacturing group in the pet food industry. This will enable us to better serve our many customers," added Jean-Philippe Désilets, founding partner of Jupiter.

About Food 4 Pets Canada

Located in Acton Vale, Food 4 Pets Canada is a company that produces wet food for pets. Having started production in March 2017 in the animal industry, Food 4 Pets Canada offers a range of customized and adapted products to meet clients' highest expectations and pets' nutritional needs.

About Jupiter

Jupiter is owned by Groupe Inovo and Groupe Legault. Groupe Inovo passionately operates a poultry business in four Canadian provinces and Groupe Legault oversees the deployment and support of the group's various businesses (including the high-quality dog and cat food brand Vetdiet and Mondou—Quebec's largest pet food and accessories retailer). Jupiter is currently building a state-of-the-art plant in Drummondville. Production is expected to begin by the end of 2021.

