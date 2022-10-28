JUNO Award Winning Children's Group Splash'N Boots Release Family Fun Album

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, fun-loving, JUNO Award winning duo Splash'N Boots are back with their highly anticipated new album, I Am Love ( The Orchard ). The release follows their second JUNO Award win for Heart Parade, and their 2022 Canadian Folk Music Award win.

The 10 songs on I Am Love provide a safe space for children while encouraging them to express their emotions and grow together. It has the heartwarming tones that every child will love and any parental figure can sing to. Songs like "I See You" and "B R A V E" teach kids they are loved and seen while the closing track "May You Grow" is an uplifting, courageous song.

"Every album we write is inspired by the children we meet and this one, perhaps more than ever, was written after seeing what children faced over the past few years, the changes they went through, their bravery, their strength," said Nick Adams of Splash'N Boots.

"They have faced so much uncertainty and unique challenges that we cannot possibly fully understand from their point of view, but we can provide them with support and listening ears and music that might lift them up and help them remember that they are never alone," said Taes Leavitt of Splash'N Boots.

This winter and spring, Splash'N Boots are bringing their nearly 20-year legacy in children's music to new generations with a family show filled with connection, music, and heart. The first run of dates will be in Ontario with more dates to be announced soon.

On television, they have appeared daily in over 8.5 million homes across Canada with their number one TV show The Big Yellow Boot on Treehouse TV and Disney Jr. Canada, and recently wrote and produced an episode for Sesame Street.

Across their 14 album career, Splash'N Boots have garnered over 7.5 million career streams to date, have over 12 million views on YouTube, and they have proven their original music and live shows bring community and joy to all. Additionally, Splash'N Boots have performed over 5,000 shows across North America.

Their music is just the beginning for their stewardship in raising awareness on important causes for children. Splash'N Boots have led by example with their worldwide pen pal program that is for children with Autism called " Lucas' Letters ". Their commitment to philanthropy with organizations including SickKids Hospital and MusiCounts shows the dedication they have built around their community.

Stay up to date on all Splash'N Boots news at https://splashnboots.com.

I Am Love Track Listing

1. I Think I'm Pretty Great

2. Worries Are Like Clouds

3. B R A V E

4. Collecting Hugs

5. I See You

6. For You

7. I Have A Friend

8. Around You

9. Moment

10. May You Grow

Splash'N Boots – Tour Dates

Nov. 27 - Mississauga, ON - Living Arts Centre

Feb. 19 - Oshawa, ON - Regent Theatre

Mar. 14 - Richmond Hill, ON - Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts - 11:00am

Mar. 14 - Richmond Hill, ON - Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts - 2:00pm

May 28 - Fort McMurray, AB - CenterFire Place

