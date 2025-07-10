Jungbunzlauer Showcases Bioavailable Mineral Innovations for Gummies at IFT FIRST 2025

BASEL, Switzerland, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Jungbunzlauer, a global leader in high-quality, sustainable ingredients from natural sources, will showcase its latest advancements in gummy supplement solutions at IFT FIRST 2025 in Chicago this month, highlighting optimised organic minerals developed to meet rising demand for effective, great-tasting alternatives to traditional supplements.

Jungbunzlauer showcases bioavailable mineral innovations for supplement gummies

With the global gummy supplement category projected to more than double in size by 2030 to US $52.2 billion[i] and nearly two-thirds of U.S adults now favour gummies over tablets[ii] Jungbunzlauer's offer reflects the shifting preferences shaping this rapidly expanding category.

To support this shift in consumer preference, Jungbunzlauer is introducing a range of innovative formulation solutions built around its proven portfolio of organic mineral salts. These include established ingredients such as zinc and calcium citrates, along with a newly developed, finer magnesium citrate granulation designed to deliver smoother texture, improved flavour, and enhanced bioavailability in gummy applications. The company's latest R&D demonstrates that by combining the appropriate fine-micronised granulation with precisely tuned processing parameters, formulators can achieve better sensory profiles and more effective nutrient delivery in both pectin and gelatine-based products.

"These solutions reflect what Jungbunzlauer stands for: quality, innovation and trust," said Markus Gerhart, Senior Director of the Mineral and Solutions portfolio. "In this application, it's essential that gummies taste great, but not at the expense of performance. With our solutions, brands can deliver a superior consumer experience without compromise."

Key features and benefits include:

High bioavailability : organic citrate salts are well-absorbed

: organic citrate salts are well-absorbed Improved sensory experience : micronised forms for less sandiness and better texture

: micronised forms for less sandiness and better texture High dosage possible : allows for nutritional and health claims

: allows for nutritional and health claims Neutral taste and odour: even at high fortification levels

even at high fortification levels Excellent dispersibility : smooth texture and uniform distribution

: smooth texture and uniform distribution Good processability: suitable for pectin and gelatine recipes

Produced with the same reliability, expertise and high-quality that define Jungbunzlauer's wider product portfolio, including acidulants, sweeteners and texturants, these organic minerals are designed to support high bioavailable options, clean-label, sustainable formulation goals without compromise.

Jungbunzlauer's technical team will be available at IFT FIRST 2025, 13–16 July, McCormick Place, Chicago (Booth S723) to discuss how these ingredients can help manufacturers meet evolving consumer expectations.

About Jungbunzlauer

Jungbunzlauer is a leading producer of high-quality, sustainable ingredients from natural sources, serving industries from food and beverage, to nutrition, health, home and personal care, among others. Leading the way in developing naturally better ingredients that enhance everyday life, we are a trusted partner offering a diverse portfolio of texturants, acidulants, sweeteners, minerals, and tailored solutions to meet our customers' evolving needs.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, with state-of-the-art facilities including large-scale fermentation operations across Europe and North America, we proudly serve more than 130 countries worldwide. Founded more than 150 years ago, Jungbunzlauer has grown into a CHF 1.3 billion company, driven by nearly 1,400 dedicated colleagues committed to a healthier, more sustainable future. Learn more at www.jungbunzlauer.com.

Media Contacts:-

David Daumas: +33 7 6703 6703, [email protected] or [email protected]

[i] Grand View Research, January 2024, https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-gummy-market

[ii] CDC-affiliated survey, December 2024, https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/gummy-market





Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728595/Jungbunzlauer_Gummies.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728593/Jungbunzlauer_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Jungbunzlauer