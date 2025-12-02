New TayaGel® Modus expands Jungbunzlauer's texturant portfolio

- A new era in gellan gum innovation delivers crystal-clear gels with very high gel strength, sustainably-

BASEL, Switzerland, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Jungbunzlauer, a global leader in high-quality, sustainable ingredients from natural sources, today launched TayaGel® Modus, a gellan gum designed to deliver exceptional clarity and high gel strength in a wide range of applications. This latest addition to the company's growing texturants portfolio supports label-friendly formulations, creates an elastic, firm and slightly brittle gel and offers new possibilities for formulators seeking a strong vegan alternative to gelatine in desserts.

Developed in line with Jungbunzlauer's purpose – to create naturally better ingredients that enhance everyday life –TayaGel® Modus meets the growing demand for label-friendly solutions. Its unique functionality offers formulators a versatile solution to meet evolving consumer expectations without compromising on performance.

"TayaGel® Modus further strengthens our texturants offer to customers. This new product provides formulators with a unique gellan gum that delivers an even broader range of customer-preferred textures by combining TayaGel® Modus with TayaGel® HA, TayaGel® LA and our xanthan gum grades" said Jens Birrer, VP Texturants at Jungbunzlauer. "From single ingredients to more complex blends, this innovation reflects our commitment to helping customers with label-friendly solutions for their increasingly complex formulations."

This represents Jungbunzlauer's second texturant launch in less than a year, reflecting the company's focus on supporting customers with trusted, high-quality solutions that simplify formulation challenges and enable greater innovation.

TayaGel® Modus will debut at Fi Europe 2025, taking place 2 – 4 December in Paris, Porte de Versailles (Booth 72Q80). Visitors are invited to sample recipes featuring TayaGel® Modus and other naturally derived ingredients and meet Jungbunzlauer's experts to discuss application needs and formulation challenges.

For more information about TayaGel® Modus and Jungbunzlauer's commitment to label-friendly solutions for the food and beverage industry, please visit https://www.jungbunzlauer.com/campaigns/tayagel-modus-2025/

About Jungbunzlauer

Jungbunzlauer is a leading producer of high-quality, sustainable ingredients from natural sources, serving industries from food and beverage, to nutrition, health, home and personal care, among others. Leading the way in developing naturally better ingredients that enhance everyday life, we are a trusted partner offering a diverse portfolio of texturants, acidulants, sweeteners, minerals, and tailored solutions to meet our customers' evolving needs.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, with state-of-the-art facilities including large-scale fermentation operations across Europe and North America, we proudly serve more than 130 countries worldwide. Founded more than 150 years ago, Jungbunzlauer has grown into a CHF 1.3 billion company, driven by nearly 1,400 dedicated colleagues committed to a healthier, more sustainable future. Learn more at www.jungbunzlauer.com.

