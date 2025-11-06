Jungbunzlauer closes acquisition of Illinois facility to launch U.S. manufacturing operations

– Strategic investment enhances service to North American customers and supports rising market demand for high-quality ingredients –

BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Jungbunzlauer, a global leader in high-quality ingredients from natural sources, today announced the successful closing of its acquisition of the production site in Thomson, Illinois from International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF).

This milestone marks Jungbunzlauer's first U.S. manufacturing facility, enhancing its ability to serve North American customers with greater proximity and responsiveness.

The Thomson site will be developed to support Jungbunzlauer's portfolio of naturally derived ingredients, with preparations, equipment installation, and regulatory compliance activities commencing immediately.

The company, well known for its high-quality citric acid, develops and manufactures a wide product portfolio including mineral salts, texturants and acidulants. Together with the recent expansion of its biogums facility in Canada, this acquisition positions Jungbunzlauer to meet growing demand and deliver high-quality solutions across North America.

"This acquisition is a significant step in Jungbunzlauer's growth journey. We are proud to establish our first U.S. manufacturing facility in Thomson, Illinois, and look forward to delivering sustainable, trusted solutions for our customers. We plan to invest in advanced manufacturing and deliver long-term value for the region, our customers and stakeholders," said Bruno Tremblay, Chief Executive Officer, Jungbunzlauer.

Jungbunzlauer is committed to being an active partner in the Thomson community. By localising production, the company aims to create jobs, support local suppliers, and contribute to regional economic growth. Its approach emphasises efficient operations and responsible sourcing, reflecting a dedication to customer needs and community support.

"Jungbunzlauer's reputation for responsible, quality manufacturing makes them an ideal addition to the Illinois business community. We are proud to welcome them to Thomson and look forward to supporting their growth, which will bring new, high-quality opportunities for our workforce, suppliers, and the region," said David Schmit, Regional Director, Northwest Illinois Economic Development.

The asset deal does not include any of IFF's commercial business, product lines, or employees.

"We look forward to providing further updates, including operational plans, future hiring, and community engagement initiatives as we prepare the facility for production," concluded Mr Tremblay.

About Jungbunzlauer

Jungbunzlauer is a leading producer of high-quality, sustainable ingredients from natural sources, serving industries from food and beverage, to nutrition, health, home and personal care, among others. Leading the way in developing naturally better ingredients that enhance everyday life, we are a trusted partner offering a diverse portfolio of texturants, acidulants, sweeteners, minerals, and tailored solutions to meet our customers' evolving needs.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, with state-of-the-art facilities including large-scale fermentation operations across Europe and North America, we proudly serve more than 130 countries worldwide. Founded more than 150 years ago, Jungbunzlauer has grown into a CHF 1.3 billion company, driven by nearly 1,400 dedicated colleagues committed to a healthier, more sustainable future. Learn more at www.jungbunzlauer.com.

