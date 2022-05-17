Jumpstart Inclusive Multi Sport Court Now Open in North Saanich

The new recreation space provides a place to play for kids of all abilities

NORTH SAANICH, BC, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Capital Regional District (CRD) and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities (Jumpstart) are proud to announce the grand opening of a Jumpstart Inclusive Multi Sport Court at the Panorama Recreation Centre, designed to accommodate physical, cognitive and sensory play for kids of all abilities.

"Build it and they will come has truly been the case as the community has embraced the new inclusive and accessible Jumpstart Multi Sport Court. We are so grateful to have the court as part of Panorama Recreation to support the well-being and health of those on the Peninsula and in the Greater Victoria area," said Ross Imrie, Chair, Peninsula Recreation Commission. The Commission provides direction and oversight over the Panorama Recreation Centre and other facilities and programs operated by the CRD.

Through collaboration with Jumpstart and thanks to the generosity of local Canadian Tire Dealers Grant Wood, Justin Young, Kim Reynhoudt, Mark Barsanti and Robert Heenan, local kids of all abilities can participate in sport and play side-by-side, fostering a stronger, more inclusive and healthier community.

"Through play, kids have the opportunity to develop valuable life skills such as teamwork, confidence and creativity," said Scott Fraser, President, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities. "We are proud to partner with our Canadian Tire Dealers and the Capital Regional District to bring the power of inclusive play to the Panorama Recreation Centre."

About Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities is a national charity committed to ensuring kids in need have equal access to sport and recreation. With an extensive, national network of more than 1,000 grantees and 289 local chapters, Jumpstart helps eligible families cover the costs of registration, transportation, and equipment, and provides funding to selected organizations for recreational infrastructure and programming. Supported by Canadian Tire Corporation, Jumpstart has provided more than 2.7 million opportunities for Canadian kids to get in the game since 2005. For more information, visit jumpstart.canadiantire.ca.

About the Capital Regional District

The Capital Regional District (CRD) owns and operates three recreation centres across the region: Panorama Recreation, SEAPARC Leisure Complex and Salt Spring Island Recreation. The CRD also sponsors recreation programs in electoral area communities, encouraging a wide range of participatory opportunities for residents and visitors alike.

About the Peninsula Recreation Commission

The Peninsula Recreation Commission is a partnership of the municipalities of Sidney, North Saanich and Central Saanich, which are located just north of Victoria, B.C. on the Saanich Peninsula. The Commission serves the 40,000 residents in these municipalities as well as the 2,900 residents of the W̱ JOȽEȽP (Tsartlip), BOḰEĆEN (Pauquachin), SȾÁUTW̱ (Tsawout), W̱ SIKEM (Tseycum) First Nations. Funding for the Commission's operations comes from user fees and requisitions from the three municipalities.

