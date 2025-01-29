Jump+ Stores Opens New Apple Premium Partner location in St. Catherines, Ontario

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Jump+ Stores today announced that it will open a new Apple Premium Partner location in St.Catherines, Ontario on February 1, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at the Niagara Pen Centre, the leading shopping centre in the Niagara Region. Customers will now have the opportunity to shop and experience Apple's innovative products and solutions with a wide range of accessories in a welcoming environment. Grand Opening activities throughout the day on February 1st will include specials, prizes and exclusive offers.

"We are excited to be opening an Apple Premium Partner store in the Pen Centre where customers will receive a first-class shopping experience. While we've had a very successful store in the Pen Centre for over a decade now, our new location is bigger, brighter, and packed with new products and services. Customers who want to learn more about Apple's full lineup of products and services can now get even more personal attention from our many dedicated Apple-trained consultants," said Tim McGuire, Executive Chairman of Jump+ Stores.

"We're excited to bring new innovations as an Apple Premium Partner, including a dedicated Small Business Solutions Centre, extended wireless plan programs, and increased repair service capacity to the Niagara region," said James Ferguson, Chief Operating Officer of Jump+ Stores.

At the 17 Jump+ stores across Canada, trained consultants are available to help customers learn about all the latest products from Apple including the full range of Mac, iPads, iPhones, AirPods, AirTags, Beats audio products and a broad range of accessories. The hands-on environment provides customers the opportunity to test drive the full range of products and Apple-trained staff are present to offer impartial advice to both consumer and professional customers. Jump+ also provides a full range of Apple Authorized Repair services for both in-warranty and out-of warranty repairs to all Apple devices.

