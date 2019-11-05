Judicial Recount Terminated in the Electoral District of Hochelaga
GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that the judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Hochelaga (Quebec) has been terminated following a request for withdrawal by the candidate who requested the recount.
The request for withdrawal was received and accepted by Justice Christine Baudouin on November 4, 2019.
The termination of these proceedings does not affect the results for the electoral district of Hochelaga, which were validated before the recount began. The following are the validated results for all candidates in the electoral district.
|
Party
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Liberal Party of Canada
|
Soraya Martinez Ferrada
|
18,008
|
Bloc Québécois
|
Simon Marchand
|
17,680
|
New Democratic Party
|
Catheryn Roy-Goyette
|
11,451
|
Green Party of Canada
|
Robert D. Morais
|
2,618
|
Conservative Party of Canada
|
Christine Marcoux
|
2,381
|
People's Party of Canada
|
Stepan Balatsko
|
377
|
Parti Rhinocéros Party
|
Chinook Blais-Leduc
|
314
|
Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada
|
Christine Dandenault
|
107
|
Communist Party of Canada
|
JP Fortin
|
101
More information on the judicial recount process is available at elections.ca.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
