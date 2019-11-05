Judicial Recount Terminated in the Electoral District of Hochelaga

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that the judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Hochelaga (Quebec) has been terminated following a request for withdrawal by the candidate who requested the recount.

The request for withdrawal was received and accepted by Justice Christine Baudouin on November 4, 2019.

The termination of these proceedings does not affect the results for the electoral district of Hochelaga, which were validated before the recount began. The following are the validated results for all candidates in the electoral district.

Party Candidate Votes Liberal Party of Canada Soraya Martinez Ferrada 18,008 Bloc Québécois Simon Marchand 17,680 New Democratic Party Catheryn Roy-Goyette 11,451 Green Party of Canada Robert D. Morais 2,618 Conservative Party of Canada Christine Marcoux 2,381 People's Party of Canada Stepan Balatsko 377 Parti Rhinocéros Party Chinook Blais-Leduc 314 Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada Christine Dandenault 107 Communist Party of Canada JP Fortin 101

More information on the judicial recount process is available at elections.ca.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Elections Canada, Media Relations, 1-877-877-9515, elections.ca

