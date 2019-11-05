Judicial Recount Terminated in the Electoral District of Hochelaga

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stéphane Perrault announced today that the judicial recount of the votes in the electoral district of Hochelaga (Quebec) has been terminated following a request for withdrawal by the candidate who requested the recount. 

The request for withdrawal was received and accepted by Justice Christine Baudouin on November 4, 2019.

The termination of these proceedings does not affect the results for the electoral district of Hochelaga, which were validated before the recount began. The following are the validated results for all candidates in the electoral district.

Party

Candidate

Votes

Liberal Party of Canada

Soraya Martinez Ferrada

18,008

Bloc Québécois

Simon Marchand

17,680

New Democratic Party

Catheryn Roy-Goyette

11,451

Green Party of Canada

Robert D. Morais

2,618

Conservative Party of Canada

Christine Marcoux

2,381

People's Party of Canada

Stepan Balatsko

377

Parti Rhinocéros Party

Chinook Blais-Leduc

314

Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada

Christine Dandenault

107

Communist Party of Canada

JP Fortin

101

More information on the judicial recount process is available at elections.ca.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

