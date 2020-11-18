Judd Apatow & Eugene Levy Together for the First Time Raising Funds for COVID-19

The CODE BLUE 2.0 campaign kicks off at 10:00 a.m., when the website will go live for only 24 hours. Every dollar raised during the crowdfunding period will be quadrupled by a pool of matching donors. By using the power of social media, crowdfunding, influencers, celebrity ambassadors, and a team of volunteers across Canada, the foundation will garner awareness and raise funds before the clock runs out to help reach, and hopefully surpass, the $600,000 goal.

Using the help of a star-studded cast including acclaimed Hollywood producer, Judd Apatow, Schitts Creek Emmy Award winner, Eugene Levy, master illusionist and America's Got Talent winner, Shin Lim, Broadway's Rent cast member, Adam Pascal and more special guests will virtually come together for a telethon on the special giving day. Every donor who makes a gift to the campaign, both in advance and on November 22, will receive a link to enjoy the entertainment.

Campaign Co-chairs: Page Magen & Jordan Markowitz; Michael Eliesen & Mitchell Cobrin.

We encourage those interested in making a donation to visit www.shaarezedekcodeblue.com.

A tax receipt provided.

About Shaare Zedek Medical Center

Located in the center of Jerusalem, Shaare Zedek Medical Center is a major urban teaching and research hospital providing world class health care since 1902 and responding to 750,000 patients each year. Shaare Zedek prides itself on treating patients of every race, religion and nationality with advanced medicine through a compassionate and individualized approach.

Boasting the highest ranked and busiest emergency and trauma department in Israel, staff from Shaare Zedek's internationally recognized Disaster and Emergency Response Center are included in the IDF Field Hospital team who are amongst the first responders to natural disasters around the world, including the most recent earthquakes in Japan, Haiti and Nepal. In fact, our newly appointed Director General, Dr. Ofer Merin is also the Commander of Israel's unique IDF Mobile Field Hospital which is officially recognized by the World Health Organization of the United Nations as the best in the world.

Shaare Zedek is a public hospital that is privately funded and it receives very limited support from the Israeli government to upgrade equipment and technology, develop ground-breaking international research and ensure state-of-the-art medical training is available to staff. As such, the hospital relies heavily on the generosity of donors around the world to supplement $30 million needed annually.

