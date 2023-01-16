Jubo appoints new GM in North America

T Stoodley appointed as the North America division's general manager

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Jubo Health Technologies has announced an appointment as it continues to transform its products in line with its long-term vision to become the leading SaaS solution provider for senior care in North America.

T Stoodley was recently promoted to general manager for Jubo's North America division, previously holding the role of operations manager. The general manager position is new for the North American division as part of a new structure as the organization scales in new markets.

T Stoodley was recently appointed General Manager for Jubo Health Technologies, North America division (CNW Group/Jubo Health)

"I'm thrilled to take on this new role as we continue to scale in the North America market," says Stoodley. "Senior care providers continue to struggle with staffing and resource challenges and are turning to technology solution providers like us to help overcome those challenges."

Stoodley is a leader, entrepreneur, and health advocate with over 30 years of experience in operations, human resources, and customer service. Stoodley's passion for people and healthy aging influences her person-centric leadership and business approach. Stoodley holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary, and certifications in leadership, coaching, change management, continuous lean improvement, and diversity and inclusion.

"T understands the market and where we can make the greatest impact. She is critical in building a solid operation protocol, comprehensive systems and processes, and overall, a good team spirit," says Dr. Jessy Kang, Chief Executive Officer. "I believe T will evolve the team and make Jubo successful in the North American market."

About Jubo Health Technologies

Jubo Health Technologies is a leading SaaS solution provider for senior care in North America and Asia Pacific markets, helping care teams improve staff workflow, ensure quality and compliance, and deliver exceptional care with fewer resources. Jubo's product line includes electronic health records, vitals management, visitation scheduling, family communication, wound care, and fall detection.

In North America, Jubo is a PointClickCare partner, the leading cloud-based software vendor for the senior care market. Jubo's VitalLink and FamilyLine integrated solutions work seamlessly with existing workflows. You can find more information on our products on the PointClickCare Marketplace or by visiting jubohealth.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn and see our latest videos on YouTube.

SOURCE Jubo Health

For further information: For more information, contact: Marnie Powell, Marketing Manager, Jubo Health Technologies, North America, +1 587.815.9712, [email protected]