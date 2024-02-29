Jublee Announces New Minor Cannabinoid Edibles and Unveils Body Care Offering

Canadian cannabis brand launches new fruit bite edibles, body butters and bath salts - for wellness from the inside out.

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Jublee , the leading Quebec-based licensed producer of high-quality cannabis products, announces the expansion of its innovative product line. Building on the success of their recently launched superfood fruit-bite edibles, Jublee is introducing new options infused with minor cannabinoids CBG and CBN, along with two new flavours. Additionally, the brand is thrilled to unveil its new infused topicals offering coming in spring, featuring luxurious body butters and rejuvenating bath salts.

Jublee encourages a simple way to incorporate the best of cannabis into daily life. The expanded product line is carefully crafted to nurture various lifestyles for wellbeing.

New Minor Cannabinoid Fruit Bite Edibles

Indulge the senses with Jublee's latest cannabis creations, where innovation meets irresistible flavours. The expanded line of fruit bite edibles introduces two new flavours featuring minor cannabinoids CBG and CBN, along with a minor cannabinoid version of a popular existing flavour.

Coconut & Vanilla (10mg THC, 10mg CBD, 10mg CBG): An irresistibly soft and sweet bite with flavours from a tropical island, the CBG can support sustained energy and balance of mood.

(10mg THC, 10mg CBD, 10mg CBG): An irresistibly soft and sweet bite with flavours from a tropical island, the CBG can support sustained energy and balance of mood. Banana & Chocolate (100mg CBD): An indulgent bite with aromas of banana bread and chocolate, the CBD-only edible is ideal for supporting relaxation, making the most of CBD's anti-inflammatory properties.

(100mg CBD): An indulgent bite with aromas of banana bread and chocolate, the CBD-only edible is ideal for supporting relaxation, making the most of CBD's anti-inflammatory properties. Blueberry & Lavender (10mg THC, 10mg CBD, 10mg CBN): A popular flavour within the existing edibles offering, this version is infused with CBN, which can act as a lullaby to support a restful, deep sleep, and nurture a sense of ease and relaxation.

Jublee Skin: Exceptional Topicals for Holistic Well-being

Branching out of edibles and focusing on wellness from the inside and out, Jublee is launching bath salts and luxurious body butters, in two sensational scents - Flowers & Fir and Sweet Citrus. With formulation top of mind, Jublee topicals are natural, not tested on animals, and great for the body and skin.

The Jublee bath salts are crafted with a vegan formulation, and offer a luxurious, sensory experience that helps support muscle relaxation and alleviate tired muscles.

Flowers & Fir Bath Salt (400mg CBD)

Available in Ontario this spring, the floral and woody bath salt contains Himalayan mountain salt for its support of balancing the body's hormones and enzymes. The bath salts can support pain management, as CBD is known to be an effective muscle relaxant, promoting overall recovery.

Extra Strength Sweet Citrus Bath Salt (1000mg CBD)

Alberta has launched first in the market, with this extra strength formulation containing 1,000mg CBD. This zesty bath salt is perfect for sports recovery, as the Himalayan mountain salt is detoxifying, promoting improved sleep quality after a long day.

The creamy and hydrating Jublee body butters are designed to relieve achy muscles and joints. Rich in oils such as Jojoba - which is bio-identical to the skin's sebum allowing for better absorption - the essential oils and cannabis extracts, along with the CBD helps relax muscles and support skin conditioning. The perfect butter to keep skin hydrated through the dry winter, it provides the perfect shimmer and glow for the summer.

Flowers & Fir Body Butter (400mg CBD)

The recommended follow-up after a detoxifying bath, the body butter with floral and woody aromas is designed for muscle and joint pain relief, leaving skin soft and rejuvenated. Available in Ontario first, from March 5, 2024.

Extra Strength Sweet Citrus Body Butter (1,000mg CBD)

This extra strength body butter delivers the anti-inflammatory benefits of CBD, with a fresh citrus scent that invigorates the senses and soothes dry, winter skin. Available in Ontario later this spring.

For more information on pricing and availability, please visit here for Ontario , and here for Alberta . Images can be found here .

About Jublee:

Jublee, a Quebec-based cannabis company, has meticulously crafted infused fruit bites and topicals, drawing inspiration from old-world recipes and ingredients. As cannabis and extractions experts, the extracts contained in the products are mostly made at the facility, ensuring the highest quality and consistency, every time. For more information, visit Jublee .

