Jubilant Biosys and Yale University announce collaboration to accelerate multiple small molecule discovery programs

Commenting on this collaboration, Marcel Velterop, President Jubilant Biosys said "Yale is one of the top-ranked academic institutions in the US and we at Jubilant Biosys are delighted to be able to support scientific endeavours of Investigators at Yale to pursue novel target ideas for unmet medical conditions. With our New Discovery Chemistry Site scheduled to commence operations in 2021, we will further add to our capability a new infrastructure to service our partners."

"Our CRO relationships are an integral component in our pursuit of helping Yale's scientific community transition their research towards commercialization, and we are pleased to have Jubilant Biosys join our entrepreneurial ecosystem," said Bill Wiesler, Director of New Ventures and the Blavatnik Fund for Innovation at Yale, Office of Cooperative Research.

About Jubilant Biosys Limited

Jubilant Biosys, a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova Limited, an integrated global pharmaceutical company, has a presence in Bengaluru and Noida in India. Jubilant Biosys offers contract research & development services for global pharmaceutical innovators. Biosys has demonstrated expertise in functional services such as Biology, DMPK, Toxicology as well as Medicinal Chemistry and PR&D and GMP scale-up capabilities up to phase II. It has integrated discovery expertise with a track record of over 75 programs in multiple therapeutic areas including but not limited to Oncology, Metabolic Disorders, Pain & Inflammation, CNS and expanding into Rare Diseases. In addition, it markets "TrialStat™", a proprietary and flexible clinical trial data capture software and has started AI/ML activities in drug discovery under its Digital initiative.

For more info: www.jubilantbiosys.com

About the Yale Office of Cooperative Research

Since its founding in 1982, the Yale Office of Cooperative Research (OCR) has built a significant portfolio of inventions and patents and has grown into an engine of regional economic development. Its mission is to facilitate the translation of research from Yale's labs into products and services that benefit society. OCR is recognized as a leading force for catalyzing economic growth by identifying, counseling and nurturing early-stage technologies and guiding the transition into robust companies.

More information is available at https://ocr.yale.edu/

About Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Jubilant Pharmova is born out of a combination of 'Pharma' and 'Nova' (New) and Jubilant Pharmova Limited (formerly Jubilant Life Sciences Limited) will continue to focus on offering products and services with excellence in research and manufacturing, catering to the unmet health needs at an affordable price.

It is an integrated global pharmaceuticals company having three business segments - Pharmaceuticals, Contract Research and Development Services and Proprietary Novel Drugs.

Pharmaceuticals business through Jubilant Pharma Limited is engaged in manufacturing and supply of Radiopharmaceuticals with a network of 49 Radiopharmacies in the US, Allergy Therapy Products, Contract Manufacturing of Sterile Injectables and Non-sterile products, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Solid Dosage Formulations through six USFDA approved manufacturing facilities in US, Canada and India.

Contract Research and Development Services business represented by Jubilant Biosys Limited provides innovation and collaborative research to global pharmaceutical innovators through two world-class research centers in Bengaluru and Noida in India.

Proprietary Novel Drugs business through Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is an innovative patient-centric biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough therapies in the area of oncology and auto-immune disorders.

For more information, please visit: www.jubilantpharmova.com

For further information: Michelle McQueen,Yale University, Office of Cooperative Research, [email protected]+1 917-370-6016; Drishti Asthana, [email protected]