JSG Named to Three Staffing Industry Analysts' Lists for 2020

WESTMONT, Ill., Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, Johnson Service Group has been named to three of Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) lists. This year, these lists include:

Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S. (62 nd )

) Largest Engineering Staffing Firms in the U.S. (13 th )

) Largest Staffing Firms in Canada (15th)

This is a notable achievement for our company and speaks to our consistency over the years. "I commend each and every one of our employees for their dedication and hard work," said Dale Slater, Founder and CEO of JSG.

Although this award reflects revenues from last year, making this list during this economically and socially challenging year is an honor for all of us at Johnson Service Group. "We thank you all for your continued efforts and wish all of our JSG family health, happiness, safety, and success… now and in the future," says Ken Slater, Executive Vice President of JSG.

What are the SIA lists?

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. This year's report for the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States features 175 staffing companies; that is an increase from the 157 firms included last year. To make the list, each firm must generate at least $100 million in revenue in 2019.

"The 175 companies in this year's report represent 63.5% of the market and with a combined revenue of $97 billion indicate an industry well-positioned to weather the impact of the pandemic," said Barry Asin, SIA President. "As the U.S. navigates and recovers from the current disruption, many organizations will look to utilize temporary and interim workers to meet shifting demand and maintain an active and agile workforce." Moreover, the additional 18 firms making SIA's list this year illustrates the growth of the staffing industry.

The JSG difference

JSG continues to work diligently to offer our clients and candidates world-class service and diversified offerings to fit their evolving needs. Which is why we have recently expanded our consulting services to include information technology consulting in addition to our wide array of staffing services. "Our main goal is to be able to continue efficiently aligning our strengths with our clients' needs. Our staff will continue to provide exceptional service with a strong sense of urgency, attention to detail, and follow-through," says Ken Slater.

The entire JSG team works diligently to maintain our present position as the most effective cross-industry staffing solution available. We work hard, we work together, and we work for you.

Contact: Patrice MacMillan, [email protected]

SOURCE Johnson Service Group, Inc.

