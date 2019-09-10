Joule announces 2019 Innovation grant recipients

Eight recipients will share $200,000 to develop or scale up projects to improve access to care and health outcomes

OTTAWA, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Joule, a Canadian Medical Association (CMA) subsidiary, today announced the eight recipients of its annual Innovation grants. The recipients from across the country will share $200,000 in flexible funding to develop or expand their respective projects.

Access to care grants: Recipients in this category focus on innovative solutions that improve access to health care for Canadians―particularly for those in rural, remote and marginalized communities.

Dr. Linda Lee – MINT Memory Clinics: Dr. Lee has been practicing family medicine for 30 years and has developed a multi-specialty interprofessional team-based model of care called MINT Memory Clinics―which provides access to high-quality dementia care within local family doctor's offices. A $100,000 grant has been allocated to help scale up the model beyond their 112 clinics in Ontario .

Health care solution grants: Recipients in this category are leading initiatives that aim to enhance the quality, safety, efficiency, and health outcomes for patients, while at the same time reducing overall costs within the Canadian health care system.

Dr. Bill Wang – iMIRGE Medical: Dr. Wang is the Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at iMIRGE Medical. Along with his co-founder, he has developed the first and only cost-effective, portable medical GPS for providers―bringing the accuracy of image guidance systems to the bedside. Dr. Wang will use the $40,000 grant to develop the GPS further and build visibility with potential stakeholders along the way.

Emerging physician innovator grants: This category supports the ideas of medical learners and residents who are looking to increase or improve access to care or create health care solutions that will provide better outcomes for patients.

Jordan Lewis – Flutter Wear: Mr. Lewis is a fourth-year medical student at the University of Toronto , is the co-founder and the chief medical officer at Flutter Wear. Designed for expectant mothers, the mobile app and belly band sensor passively detect fetal movements―collecting baseline data and informing the management of decreased fetal movements. A $5,000 grant and the mentorship from the Joule Innovation Council will support the launch of the product into the market.

For more information on the Joule Innovation grant program and this year's recipients, please visit joulecma.ca/grants.

