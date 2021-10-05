TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth), a wholly owned subsidiary of RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) announced today that Joseph Bakish and Francis Sabourin were named to the Wealth Professional's Five Star Advisor List (Quebec region). This recognition celebrates Canada's top advisors based on the value proposition they offer to clients.

"We congratulate Joseph and Francis for this well-deserved recognition. What is particularly noteworthy is that the top-scoring category for Five Star Advisors in Quebec was client trust. Francis and Joseph continue to do an excellent job at cultivating trusted relationships by delving deep into their clients' unique circumstances and then coming up with potential strategies to help them achieve their goals", said Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer. "It is clear that Richardson Wealth boasts a wealth of advisor talent across the country, and we continue to attract even more top advisors opting for the personal white-glove experience that we provide."

Five Star Advisors' recognition was based on investors rating their advisor in six key areas: communication, portfolio performance, product knowledge, client trust, client knowledge and customer service.

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms with $34.5 billion in assets under administration (as of September 30, 2021) and 20 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness. For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

SOURCE Richardson Wealth

For further information: Investor and media contacts: RF Capital, Rocco Colella, Managing Director, Investor Relations, 647-297-5788, [email protected]