Josemaria Share Capital and Voting Rights Update

About Josemaria

Josemaria Resources Inc. is a Canadian natural resources company focused on advancing the development of its wholly-owned Josemaria copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec and its corporate head office is in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the trading symbol "JOSE".

Additional Information

This information is information that the Company is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on September 30, 2019 at 2:30 p.m Pacific Time.

On behalf of the board of directors of Josemaria Resources,

Adam Lundin,

President and CEO,

Josemaria Resources Inc.

SOURCE Josemaria Resources Inc.

For further information: Michelle Fyfe, Investor Relations, Canada - +1-604-689-7842; or info@josemariaresources.com; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden - +46 701 112 615; or reriksson@rive6.ch

Related Links

https://www.josemariaresources.com/

