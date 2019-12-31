Josemaria Share Capital and Voting Rights Update

VANCOUVER, Dec. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OMX: JOSE) ("Josemaria Resources" or the "Company") reports the following share capital and voting rights update in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. View PDF.

As a result of the issuance of common shares pursuant to the terms of previously announced credit facilities, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 250,336,191 common shares with voting rights as at December 31, 2019.