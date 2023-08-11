JOSÉ BAUTISTA TO SIGN ONE-DAY CONTRACT TO RETIRE A BLUE JAY

The six-time All-Star and single-season club home run record holder reignited Blue Jays baseball across Canada during his decade in Toronto

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Toronto Blue Jays today announce that José Bautista will sign a one-day contract with the ballclub this afternoon to officially retire as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. Fans can watch the contract signing live on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET on Blue Jays social media channels (@BlueJays). The announcement comes ahead of Saturday's ceremony where the legendary slugger's name will take its rightful place on the Level of Excellence at Rogers Centre, honouring the most impactful individuals in franchise history.

José Bautista defined a historic era of Blue Jays baseball, where a generation of Canadian baseball fans were reignited by the return of postseason baseball in Toronto thanks in part to Bautista's ferocious swing, powerful arm, and leadership. The symbol of a one-day contract gives the Blue Jays organization and fans across Canada the opportunity to officially celebrate Bautista's incredible 10-year career in Toronto.

"There aren't many names as synonymous with Blue Jays baseball as José Bautista, and it is our great honour that he will officially retire in a Blue Jays jersey," said Mark Shapiro, President & CEO, Toronto Blue Jays. "On behalf of a generation of Blue Jays fans that had the privilege of watching his clutch moments on the field and inspiring work ethic – thank you, José, for a mesmerizing decade representing the Toronto Blue Jays."

Bautista was traded to the Blue Jays from the Pittsburgh Pirates on August 21, 2008. He became a household name in 2010 following a breakout season that earned him an MLB All-Star selection, along with three American League Player of the Week awards and two American League Player of the Month nods. That season, Bautista set the Blue Jays' single-season home run record, finishing the year with an MLB-leading 54 home runs – a franchise record that still stands today. His 288 home runs as a Blue Jay trail only Carlos Delgado for the most in club history. From 2010 to 2015, Bautista hit more home runs than any other player in the league, winning three Silver Slugger Awards (2010, 2011, 2014) and appearing in six straight MLB All-Star Games (2010-2015).

Bautista's fan-favourite status was solidified as part of the team that brought Toronto back to the postseason for the first time in 22 years. During Game 5 of the 2015 ALDS against the Texas Rangers, Bautista's 7th inning tie-breaking three-run home run and subsequent bat flip shook the foundation of Rogers Centre and brought the entire country to its feet.

The slugger's legacy will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 12 during a pregame ceremony honouring his career and impact with the club, before the Blue Jays take on the Chicago Cubs at 3:07 p.m. ET. Fans across the country can join the festivities by tuning in to Sportsnet for a special edition of Blue Jays Central starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

SOURCE Toronto Blue Jays

For further information: [email protected] | bluejayspressbox.com | @BlueJays