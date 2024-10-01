Joos Power Banks: The First Transatlantic Public Cell Phone Charging Company, Powering Canadian Healthcare & Beyond

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Joos has continued the expansion of its revolutionary on-the-move cell phone charging service across Canada. As the sole provider of CSA-approved portable charging solutions nationwide, Joos has rapidly established itself as a trusted name in healthcare facilities across the nation.

Power Bank, Cell Phone Charging, Cell Phone Charging Station, Phone charging, Charging station, Low battery, Portable charging (CNW Group/Joos)

Since its expansion into Toronto, Joos has rapidly grown its footprint, offering its services free of charge to businesses. The company now serves multiple healthcare networks throughout the Ontario area, including esteemed provider The Ottawa Hospital. Joos' power bank rental kiosks, provided at no cost to the institutions, have become a lifeline for patients, visitors, and staff navigating the often-hectic healthcare environment.

This expansion builds upon Joos' impressive growth in the UK and Europe, having recently surpassed the milestone of servicing several million orders since launch. Josh Baah, Co-Founder of Joos, reflected on the company's progress: "We're witnessing a revolution; phone charging services are now a modern-day utility for venues… we're committed to bringing Joos to every corner across Canada"

Building on its success in the healthcare sector, Joos is now targeting the hospitality, retail, education and transportation industries. The company's innovative model allows users to rent a power bank at one location and return it at any Joos station nationwide – a perfect fit for bustling bars, concert venues, restaurants, airports, and transit hubs.

In addition to the company's CSA approval, Joos is also Canada's only Apple Approved provider, utilizing the patented Made for iPhone charging technology. The company's safety-first approach paves the way for it to forge partnerships with established institutions that wish to enhance customer experience and boost dwell time.

"Since our inception in 2018, we've built our reputation on always putting customer safety first. Our diligent approach is one of the primary reasons we've won 'best charging solution in Europe' for several years running" Baah added.

As Joos continues to charge the Ontario region and beyond, the company is actively seeking new partnerships in hospitality, retail, education and transportation sectors. By joining the Joos network, venues can offer a unique service that meets the demands of today's always-on customers.

About Joos: Founded in the UK, Joos is at the forefront of portable renewable energy solutions. Its mobile charging stations and rentable power banks are empowering individuals to stay connected across several high-traffic sectors.

SOURCE Joos

For more information, visit joospower.com/en-ca/ or contact [email protected]